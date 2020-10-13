The team strike at Mainz 05 caused a lot of waves, as supposedly decisive was the still somewhat diffuse suspension of Adam Szalai. However, captain Danny Latza now said that “a lot has just built up” – nobody would regret the decision.
When Adam Szalai was suspended by coach Achim Beierlorzer, possibly due to a lack of understanding of the targeted wage waiver, the team from FSV Mainz 05 did not attend training out of solidarity. A decision that made waves and made the club, which was already staggering in the crisis, even more insecure.
The Beierlorzer chapter is now closed in Mainz, assistant coach Jan-Moritz Lichte has taken over the helm for the time being. Nevertheless, the topic is far from over. Compared to the newspapers of VRM-Group, Captain Danny Latza now explained that it was not only about the Szalai point (via transfer market): “We were aware that this could trigger something. But in this context it is important to emphasize that this action was not planned, it has simply built up a lot.”
He and the team are aware that “a very drastic measure” has been used – but the conclusion is: “But this step was necessary.” A lot of time is now being invested in dealing with the incidents, Latza continues. Teammate Szalai is now back in training after his return from the Hungarian national team. Sports director Rouven Schröder emphasized last week that the striker “definitely does not seek a change or a contract termination”. The past few weeks, so Schröder further, had damaged the club – it was all the more important to deal with the differences.
Beierlorzer’s exemption was also fundamentally related to this strike, in addition to the dangerous sporting situation. Latza doesn’t regret the decision to have acted like this as a team: “No, we stand by it. Of course, it hurts everyone.” Nevertheless, there were also positive rays of hope, “because important discussions were initiated internally that could do things better,” said the 30-year-old, who has been running for the zero five since 2015.
He also commented on the ex-coach himself: “I don’t want to badmouth Achim Beierlorzer as a coach. But it also plays a role how you challenge a team, how you get into the game, how you tactically adjust the team. And there we just lacked consistency. ” All in all, the anger was “in my opinion the right decision”, he summed up the past few weeks.
It can be assumed that the vast majority of his teammates would also draw this conclusion. After all, this strike, which caused a sensation not only in the Bundesliga, was carried out and defended by the whole team.
