MAINZ, Germany (Reuters) – German champions Bayern Munich suffered a 3-1 defeat to Mainz 05 on Saturday after a harmless performance, just a week after securing their tenth straight Bundesliga title.

Mainz outscored the visiting team for the entire game, and hit the post twice in the first 11 minutes.

The hosts could even have thrashed, as Bayern were not fit to play for real after winning the only cup of the season last week.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann promised “maximum seriousness” ahead of the game, but saw his players lacking any shine or sense of urgency after Mainz’s strong start.

“It wasn’t something I liked. Mainz did well. He had a lot of chances and deserved to win. There was a lot of energy, and we didn’t,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)

The post Mainz beat champion Bayern 3 x 1 appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Mainz #beat #champions #Bayern