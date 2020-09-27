Of the FSV Mainz 05 and the FC Schalke 04 each started the new season with two defeats. At both clubs, the coaches are about to be eliminated after the second match day, but David Wagner and Achim Beierlorzer came into this situation for different reasons.
While Wagner has been setting one negative record after the other for six months now, the events surrounding Adam Szalai’s disembarkation in the last week will probably be Beierlorzer’s undoing – it is significant that the last results only play a limited role in both of them.
Wagner’s Schalke have not won any of the last 18 games across all seasons and after two matchdays they have no point and a goal difference of 1:11 – a historic record. You can get under the wheels in Munich and lose 3-1 to Bremen. However, Wagner simply has no more arguments, as has been the case for several months, one low point follows the next – and not just related to the result.
Also in terms of play, no progress has been seen for a long time, and the team manages to at least have the necessary fight over the full playing time. Why Wagner even went into preparation as a coach after the historically bad second half of the season is a question that you are welcome to ask the sports management. Likewise, the Schalke squad is – positively formulated – suboptimal.
The departures of McKennie and Caligiuri were not compensated, but you have what feels like eleven strikers in the squad. Here, too, mistakes have been made that cannot be attributed to the coach alone. The economic problems of the club cannot be blamed on David Wagner either, since he was only allowed to view the omissions of the past few years from a distance.
With Achim Beierlorzer, it’s not the current situation in the table or the fact that they lost in Leipzig and at home to Stuttgart. This is where the team’s strike took place last week the main role – the 1: 4 against a newcomer was just the cherry on the cake.
In Mainz, the public handling of the strike and the statements after the game against VfB that was lost a few days later caused head shaking. If Beierlorzer and manager Schröder wanted to make it clear at the press conference before the game against Stuttgart that there was no problem between coach and team, Schröder avoided confessing to Beierlorzer after the game.
As at Schalke, not only the coach is responsible in Mainz, although both of them did not show the best figure after the second match day. Wagner spoke of seeing himself “still as part of the solution”, which in view of the sporting downturn in the past few months has seemed a bit unworldly. Beierlorzer saw himself “naturally” on the Mainz coaching bench at the next game, while manager Schröder conveyed a clear distance to Beierlorzer in his statements after the game.
Either way, both coaches are about to be fired after only two match days. Anyone who has followed the Bundesliga in recent years will neither be surprised at the early timing nor be surprised when Beierlorzer and Wagner simply swap teams.
