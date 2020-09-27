The departures of McKennie and Caligiuri were not compensated, but you have what feels like eleven strikers in the squad. Here, too, mistakes have been made that cannot be attributed to the coach alone. The economic problems of the club cannot be blamed on David Wagner either, since he was only allowed to view the omissions of the past few years from a distance.

With Achim Beierlorzer, it’s not the current situation in the table or the fact that they lost in Leipzig and at home to Stuttgart. This is where the team’s strike took place last week

As at Schalke, not only the coach is responsible in Mainz, although both of them did not show the best figure after the second match day. Wagner spoke of seeing himself “still as part of the solution”, which in view of the sporting downturn in the past few months has seemed a bit unworldly. Beierlorzer saw himself “naturally” on the Mainz coaching bench at the next game, while manager Schröder conveyed a clear distance to Beierlorzer in his statements after the game.

Either way, both coaches are about to be fired after only two match days. Anyone who has followed the Bundesliga in recent years will neither be surprised at the early timing nor be surprised when Beierlorzer and Wagner simply swap teams.