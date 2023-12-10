DIt didn't look bad what FSV Mainz 05 brought onto the pitch in the first half of the Bundesliga game against 1.FC Köln. The Rheinhessen team got off to a good start, made the build-up game extremely difficult for their opponents, they let the ball run smoothly, created dangerous penalty area scenes and 6-0 corners.

They just didn't score any goals, the 0-0 score at half-time was a flattering result for Cologne – and even after that, a lot of things were reminiscent of Mainz's home game against SC Freiburg, which they lost 1-0 a week earlier.

“We had the chances for that”

Things weren't quite as bad this time. In the Müngersdorfer Stadium it remained a goalless draw, with an unsatisfactory point division for the 05ers given the way the game went and the table situation. “Unfortunately, we missed out on scoring one or two goals again during our good phase,” said full-back Phillipp Mwene on the DAZN microphone. “We had the chances.”

Jonathan Burkardt had the first right from the start in his first appearance after his injury break of more than a year. In the fourth minute, he took a cross from Silvan Widmer with his chest and shot from near the penalty spot – without the long leg that Rasmus Carstensen stretched into the shooting path, this could have been Mainz's lead.

When Burkardt made way for Jae-sung Lee after an hour, he had just put the ball in the goal, but was offside when Leandro Barreiro passed through; his colleague had sent him a little too late into a one-on-one with goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe. However, the attacker avoided assigning blame.







A few minutes after the break, Ludovic Ajorque narrowly missed out. After a cross pass from Barreiro, the six-man who had just been voted “Sportsman of the Year” in his native Luxembourg, the striker moved up to the edge of the penalty area and narrowly missed the left goal triangle with his left-footed shot. Schwäbe probably wouldn't have been able to get to this ball, but in the 74th minute he saved from Ajorque, who finished from close range.

The Cologne team, whose only dangerous shot on goal up to that point had been fired by Daniel Batz Luca Waldschmidt (13th), appeared stronger in the final phase. Batz punched away an unsuccessful cross from Linton Maina, and he miscalculated the next cross – the post prevented a goal.

05 coach Jan Siewert struggled with his own use of chances: “We deserved more than a point, we should have pushed the game our way in the best phase.”