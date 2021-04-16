Ghe city of Mainz has only just responded to the sharply increasing number of new corona infections with a more stringent general decree: a seven-day incidence value of 199 was reported on Friday. Nevertheless, the nocturnal curfew imposed in connection with the fight against the pandemic has been classified as “probably illegal” by the Mainz Administrative Court and has therefore been overturned.

The municipality is now examining whether it is sensible and advisable to lodge a complaint with the Higher Administrative Court of Rhineland-Palatinate against the decision made in an urgent procedure, said a city hall spokesman. Until further notice, the city will not demand any fines or warnings from people who were outside their home between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. This applies to everyone, regardless of the fact that the court’s decision basically only relates to the rights of the plaintiff.

An exit restriction represents a serious encroachment on fundamental rights, according to the court. It may only be ordered if all other options for containment of the corona have been exhausted and without such a ban, a “serious deterioration in the infection rate” is to be feared. However, this must be justified by the city or country in concrete terms, i.e. with a view to the current situation in each case, and cannot be decreed solely on the basis of fundamental considerations.