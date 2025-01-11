



























































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Mainz 05 – VfL Bochum of the Bundesliga, which is played at Opel Arena at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Mainz 05 – VfL Bochum

Classification and statistics between Mainz 05 – VfL Bochum

Mainz 05 comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Eintracht Frankfurt



while VfL Bochum played their last Bundesliga match against



Heidenheim



. He Mainz 05 currently occupies the position number 4 of the Bundesliga with 28 points, while their rival,

VfL Bochumoccupies the place 18 with 8 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Mainz 05 schedule, the VfL Bochum schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.