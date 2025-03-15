















































































































The encounter Mainz 05 – SC FRiburg of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Opel Arena to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Mainz 05 – SC Freiburg

Classification and statistics between Mainz 05 – SC Freburg

Mainz 05 arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



B. Mönchengladbach



while SC Friburg played his last Bundesliga match against



Leipzig



. He Mainz 05 Currently occupies the position number 3 of the Bundesliga with 45 points, while its rival, the

SC FRiburgoccupies the Post 5 With 42 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee.