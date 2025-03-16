With the final whistle, protagonists such as Danny da Costa or Moritz Jenz disappointed on the lawn covered with golden glitter snaps. The players of the FSV Mainz 05 attracted a special jersey on Saturday as a textile homage to the foundation of the club 120 years ago, the fans had raised a choreography with red flags, but a victory for the anniversary did not go on against SC Freiburg. Just: Didn’t the first response to the 2: 2 (1: 0) only press, how much the demands also grow in niche?

Because of the red card against Dominik Kohr to Notbremse (44th), the seventh place in the career of the recognized cross -border commuter, board member Christian Heidel quickly caught the relations: “I don’t like the term pride, but the team has shown why it is up there.” According to his own statement, the maker, who is familiar with all heights and deep, is “no thoughts” about the Champions League, because: “I don’t feel like being disappointed afterwards.”

The happiness moments are better eaten. The domestic audience almost got into ecstasy, as a defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen after a mistake by Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu in the outnumbered 2-1 (74.). And what had stadium spokesman Andreas Bockius all called among the 33 305 spectators in the sold -out arena who might not have noticed it? That Mainz 05 is two German internationals! For the first time since 2010, when the “Bruchweg Boys” Lewis Holtby and André Schürrle played with a zero number against Sweden.

The current nomination of Nadiem Amiri and Jonathan Burkardt crowns a remarkable development, whereby the better maker Bo Henriksen, ennobled by national coach Julian Nagelsmann as a “positively crazy”, would like to go a little further. The DFB selection can look forward to passionate kickers, which he appreciates as “good people”, judged the Danish coach. Amiri, 28, was always a “good footballer”, but it is now “even without a ball” true miracle: “This is the next step.” And what else should he be about about Burkardt, 24, who determined his 15th seasonor (34th)? Henriksen: “Jonny is incredible in the box. This is also an important player for Germany. “

“When you call the parents and you hear that the father has a strange voice, it always becomes emotionally,” says Amiri

After the turbulent game, his promoted model students almost awaited how much the appointment meant. Amiri, who was recently used against the Czech Republic in the Corona period in the Corona period in November 2020, told how his family from Afghanistan reacted: “When you call the parents and you hear that the father has a strange voice, it always becomes emotionally.” He met Nagelsmann for the first time when the TSG Hoffenheim youth coach still worked: “I won 3-0 against him with Waldhof Mannheim. The guys from him even had to take runs afterwards. ” He then switched to the U17 in the Kraichgau, where he quickly established a trusting connection to a “good coach and cool guy”. Parallels to his current club coach are unmistakable: “Both bring energy and faith into the group.”

Meanwhile, Burkardt was happy about “very much about my first real nomination – the last time I was nominated”. And apart from the personal climb: “It is wonderful that we are in pairs. This shows that you can see in the national team what happens here in Mainz. This is a big award for the entire team. ” He “goes with confidence, but to make any demands would be great nonsense”.

The Mainz team will form a carpool on Monday if the national team gathered against Italy for the National League quarter-final against Italy at the Hotel L’Arrivee in Dortmund. Robin Zentner would also have been happy to be there, but as the third goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega (Manchester City) was preferred again, which was the case with the specialist magazine Kicker Bundesliga keeper triggered a certain disappointment. “I had a bit of hope, but I can’t change it,” said Zentner, 30, who again operated the best self -promotion against the Breisgauer. His rescue act against Lucas Höler would have deserved a Manuel new memory price (62nd).

The Rheinhessen was only powerless when the Joker Michael Gregoritsch (58th) and Lukas Kübler (79th) overran him in the Freiburg flank thunderstorm from the shortest distance. “From the Constance and the individual games,” said the FSV goalkeeper afterwards, whether it is definitely the best season of his career. “Hopefully you get better over the years.” An appeal to the national team, so, the Mainz model athlete with the imposing 1.96 meters looks at height and 94 kilos of live weight only as a question of time.