It is quite a brimborium that FSV Mainz 05 organizes every year around its carnival match day. For weeks, the employees at the office think about what fits into the colorful supporting program this time. Traditionally, the jersey manufacturer is also required to design a particularly original jersey at the fifth season. Certainly, it could be argued whether this year’s execution with curious chores in blue, green, red and yellow was successful. But more importantly, the supporters of the self-proclaimed carnival club may have been, which came out against FC St. Pauli in front of 33 305 mostly costumed eyewitnesses: a 2-0 home win.

A flattering result shone from the video walls, which a dusty from Jae-Sung Lee (67.) and a counterattack by Paul Nebel (90.+5) brought about. Nobody in the winner denied that the Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, 1-0, had helped and also watched the referee Felix Zwayer, who, namely, exposed the brazen attempt to deceive by Elias Saad with Var support-and took the penalty for St. Pauli back (22nd). Previously, the nimble Noah Weißhaupt had chased the ball to the inner post (6th). His father Marco secured the zero fifts against VfL Bochum in 1996 to stay in the second division. Did the family band help that the son awarded by SC Freiburg did not hit? In any case, one thing came to another, and so the Mainz Frohsinn heads to a preliminary climax at the ideal time at this season.

Thomas Tuchel did not even have 38 points after 23 match days in that phase when the Bruchweg boys rocked the league. And his predecessor Jürgen Klopp was never so good. The Tuchel Klopp times have long been history, but if the state capital of Rhineland-Palatinate will soon be put to the state of emergency, the football club, plagued a year ago, can also Trällern.

Sports director Niko Bungert stated soberly: “We will not refuse to compete in the European Cup – if it should be enough. But until then it’s a long way. ” The Rheinhessen 2016/2017 played the last time under the just adopted Martin Schmidt. As a firm support, Bungert was part of the community that regulated a lot about her combative commitment. Today there is a playful finesse, which, in addition to the driver Nadiem Amiri, especially embodies the fog that has grown in the club. The offensive player moves so cleverly in the half -spaces that the opponents don’t get him grasp. In addition to the enormous running workload of mostly more than twelve, often 13 kilometers, nine scorer points (three goals, six templates) are a performance proof, which at some point also makes the U-21 national player interesting for Julian Nagelsmann.

“We can and have to dream,” said coach Bo Henriksen happily. The competition around the European Cup places around the European Cup places around the European Cup places has to be an alarm must be that the long -mealed podium now also succeeds with a fun. “Everything is possible. If you play a not so good game, but still win, it is of course good, ”said Henriksen. “This is the next step for us.”

Where could this team perform their new maturity better than next week at RB Leipzig? Not that you have a special aversion to the shower configuration, but games against the Saxons were often turned marks. Last season (2-0, 0-0), the Rheinhessen remained without conceding the team of the former Mainzers Marco Rose. Both wearing struggles led with extreme scratch -up were important on the way to relegation, about which nobody is worried about Fastnacht 2025. And that means something in Mainz.