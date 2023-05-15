From the top of several cranes, workers carefully observe the centuries-old walls of one of the Panama Canal locks, while a merchant ship sounds its siren.

In the middle of a gigantic waterless ditch, workers rush the maintenance work in one of the chambers of the Pedro Miguel lock, close to the Pacific.

Between high concrete walls, huge floodgates and the sound of a water pump, workers take advantage of the fact that traffic has been paralyzed in this area to repair installations that are more than a century old.

The 80 km long interoceanic route was inaugurated by the United States in 1914. Since then, more than a million vessels have transited through it to pass from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific and vice versa.

“These locks on the Panama Canal have been operating for over a hundred years and our maintenance plan is set to extend their useful life for another hundred years,” Miguel Lorenzo, vice president of Infrastructure and Engineering for the interoceanic route, told AFP.

– Close cracks –

In the Panama Canal, rainwater is the source of energy that moves ships through the locks, which act as elevators, lifting ships up to 26 meters above sea level so they can cross the isthmus’s continental ridge.

The Pedro Miguel locks have two chambers, through which around 30 vessels pass daily.

Despite the works, planned in advance, traffic through the Canal is not affected. Only the passage of ships through the west chamber was interrupted. For this reason, the oil tanker “Uog Phoenix” passes through the east chamber sounding its siren while heading towards the Carine.

Work on this chamber, with a budget of US$2.5 million (R$12.27 million at current exchange rates), is expected to last until May 16, according to the schedule.

Meanwhile, more than 400 people are checking the valves, the walls that are about 20 meters high and the pipes through which the water enters to raise and lower the ships.

The last time this chamber, 304 meters long and 33.5 meters wide, underwent maintenance was in 2015. The Canal has five sets of locks with 18 chambers.

“The intention is to dry the chamber and have access to all electrical components and equipment” to rehabilitate them and “prolong their operating life”, says Lorenzo.

Furthermore, “only when we dry the chamber do we have the opportunity to see the concrete walls and close any cracks, crevices or (repair any) damage that may exist”, he adds.

Two gates weighing 700 tons each were previously uninstalled and taken to the workshop to repair the steel, change the rubbers and seals, as well as receive a new painting after 37 years.

“Now that we have a bit of drought problems, it’s very important to have these valves in good condition to take care of the water,” Wilfredo Yau, in charge of the maintenance program at the Pedro Miguel lock, tells AFP.

“It’s like when you have a faucet at home. If the faucet is dripping, you fix it to avoid waste. Something similar, but on a larger scale” happens on the channel, he adds.

– “Excellent condition” –

6% of the world’s maritime trade passes through the Panama Canal, mainly from the United States, China and Japan.

In fiscal year 2022, more than 14,000 vessels with 518 million tons of cargo passed through the route, generating gains for the Panamanian Treasury of 2.5 billion dollars (12.27 billion reais at current exchange rates).

However, the drought forced the Canal to reduce the draft of the vessels, in the midst of a crisis caused by the water supply that threatens the future of this vital maritime route.

According to the authorities, the Canal annually invests more than 400 million dollars (1.96 billion reais) in different maintenance projects.

“We are very confident that we have a canal that is very well maintained and in excellent condition. The Canal was designed as a very robust structure, which allowed us to extend its life through maintenance programs”, says Lorenzo.

According to the directors of the Canal, each chamber of the locks is rehabilitated every five years, although the maintenance of the 82 century-old locks on the road takes longer, between 25 and 30 years.

“This Canal is already over 100 years old, but we are doing all this maintenance work so that it is at least 100 years old. That is our purpose so that it continues to operate for the benefit of world trade and for our own benefit”, concludes Yau.