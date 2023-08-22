The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure revealed that it has completed maintenance and additions to eight government educational facilities (six schools and two kindergartens) in the Eastern Province, in preparation for the new academic year, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education and the Educational Facilities Department.

The director of the Ministry’s Eastern Region Projects Department, Engineer Halima Al-Shehhi, told Emirates Today: “The ministry aims to maintain and develop schools in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards, to make the school in the UAE a global model that meets aspirations and enhances the country’s leading position in the field of education.”

She added that the development of schools is among the Ministry’s list of extremely important concerns, as it constitutes a basic building block for building a competitive educational system.

She added that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure follows a more comprehensive and sustainable maintenance concept, based in its entirety on development and modernization based on the requirements of sustainability and green buildings, and academic accreditation standards for the competent authorities.

The maintenance work included the application of the unified identity of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, which makes the school environment attractive to students while raising the absorptive efficiency of the school buildings and the optimal use of them, and achieving the highest standards of green buildings and sustainability by using environmentally friendly materials, in addition to saving energy consumption by using LED lighting units. The maintenance work also included the replacement of floor coverings for the school, and the construction of waiting rooms for students.

On the other hand, the administrative, teaching and technical cadres started their shifts yesterday for the new academic year, while the students start their studies on August 28.

The distribution of school uniforms for government schools is currently continuing in 50 sales outlets belonging to the Lulu Hypermarket Group distributed in various regions of the country, in preparation for the start of student attendance.