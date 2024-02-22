Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Umm Al Quwain Fishermen’s Association, Jassim Humaid Ghanem, said: “The marine workshop carried out maintenance on 560 boats during the current year, including fishing and pleasure boats from inside and outside the emirate, to reduce the burden on fishermen.”

The Fishermen's Workshop for Maintenance of Marine Machinery, Fishing Boats and Cranes aims to support fishermen, provide them with various fishing equipment, and pay the price in installments.

Ghanem said: “The workshop provides free maintenance and repair services for machines, installs engines and spare parts, changes the oil, and provides all necessary parts in its warehouses.”

He pointed out that the workshop reduced crowding and time for fishermen, as they were crowded into one workshop that did not meet their needs, indicating that the aim of this workshop was to reduce the burden on fishermen and provide them with a decent life so that the fishing profession would be attractive and not repulsive.

Ghanem added that the association always seeks to develop the infrastructure of the fishing sector, in line with the rapid changes, and meets the needs of fishermen, stressing that the marine workshop provides services for maintaining equipment and rehabilitating boats at nominal prices for all fishermen affiliated with the association, which will enhance the great support they receive from the association to help them, It saves them large sums of money.

He explained that the services provided at the marine workshop aim to raise the level of services, provide the necessary support for the fishing profession, which receives continuous care and attention from the state, solve obstacles, and facilitate the requirements of fishermen in order to develop the fish wealth in the emirate.

He pointed out that the marine workshop for fishermen was equipped with all the necessary equipment and tools in order to improve and speed up the completion of the required engine maintenance work, which led to attracting a number of fishermen to join work in this profession, which is the profession of our fathers and grandfathers.

Ghanem said, “The marine workshop aims to guide fishermen to the correct and sound methods for preserving the lifespan of the fishing boat engine, thus relieving them of the difficulty of searching for workshops inside and outside the emirate.”