Experts in the field of civil defense systems confirmed that some building owners do not adhere to the periodic maintenance of fire-fighting tools such as fire extinguishers, alarms and water pumps due to the financial cost, which causes the exacerbation of home fires if they occur.

They stressed the need for building owners to adhere to maintenance and review safety standards, to ensure fire prevention, especially in the summer due to the increasing electrical loads.

In detail, Muhammad al-Saghir, a facility safety expert and director of a fire equipment maintenance company for facilities, said that there is a difference between residential villas and commercial buildings. The villas depend first on installing a technical system in the rooms known as (smoke detector with sounder), which is a sensor with a bell sound that is linked to an application on the phone in coordination with a mobile company.

He added to “Emirates Today” that “there are three types of extinguishers, the first is carbon dioxide, the second is dry powder and the third (foam)”, pointing out the need to conduct periodic maintenance of fire extinguishers, especially those that work with powder, because the powder inside them dries if not Used for a year.

He explained that some maintenance officials change the validity date without performing maintenance, which is extremely dangerous, as the powder extinguishers must be emptied after the first year every six months and refilled, pointing to the necessity of having a “Fire Blanket” in homes, which is a fire protection blanket, which works to put out the fire.

He pointed out the importance of fire alarms in buildings, and the need for them to work properly, stressing the necessity of maintaining them every three months, and in the event of a technical defect, the competent company must be contacted to carry out the necessary maintenance.

He called for spreading the culture of safety procedures among the residents and training them in the use of fire suppression tools so that they can use them in the event of a fire in the building.

He added that some owners are looking for someone who will give them a certificate of fulfillment at a low price, more than searching for the same quality, which causes great risks.

The owner of a contracting company, Engineer Hani Saad Salameh, said that the UAE has taken sufficient measures to ensure the safety of buildings from fires, but some people apply this incorrectly, and some owners do not look for trustworthy people because of the costs, but instead they turn to unknown companies.

He added, “Awareness must be raised, and everyone should have knowledge of using a fire extinguisher, because it is sometimes possible for children to play with the fire extinguisher in the safety system and cause it to malfunction, and then people must have sufficient awareness of the safety system culture.”

He explained that there are different types of fire extinguishers, each with different uses, and the warning system is very important, otherwise the state would not have taken care of it in this way, pointing out that contracting companies are currently interested in making setbacks or borders with the neighbor, so that the civil defense can easily reach If a fire occurs.

For his part, Ahmed Swailem, a certified engineer from the Dubai Civil Defense Department, confirmed that the civil defense departments request certificates of completion of civil protection on an annual basis from each building, and during the year four visits are organized to the company responsible for safety systems, at a rate of one visit every three months, during which a registration is made. Adhesive on extinguishers, water hoses and alarms.

He said, “It is assumed that there will be no malfunction in the fire extinguishing equipment, and if it is proven that any of them malfunction during a sudden visit, a large fine will be imposed on the fire company responsible for the building,” stressing the need to train the responsible janitor in each building on how to operate or close these tools. in cases of fire.

He explained that the civil defense departments in each emirate have adopted fire alarm systems connected to the “Wireless” system with the civil defense, so that it arrives as soon as possible in the event of a fire.

He stated that periodic maintenance of extinguishers is necessary, as it is the first line of defense against fires and is located inside kitchens to control any fire at its inception, in addition to the importance of the alarm system in cases of smoke or fire, and the third main element for fighting fires is water hoses, which will not It works only if the three main pumps are intact, and therefore its work must be reviewed periodically.