Juarez City.- Workers from the Parks and Gardens Department maintained the Nápoles linear park, located in the Pradera de los Oasis subdivision, on Oasis de Nápoles street.

As part of the work, they cut the weeds, carried out formative pruning of the trees and collected the garbage that was in that place.

In addition, they repaired the damage to some of the children’s games and painted them so that they would be in good condition for use.

The agency reported that a drip irrigation system will soon be installed in that area, with the aim of keeping the vegetation in good condition and taking advantage of the water.

Citizens can contact the Parks and Gardens Department’s telephone numbers 656-737-0230 and 656-737-0240, as well as on the social network Facebook, on the page of the General Directorate of Municipal Public Services to request this type of services.