Innovative, revolutionary and 100% made in Italy. Regina announces the arrival of application 520 in hers Z-Ring High Performance Endurance (HPE) range, the world’s first maintenance-free chain. Two years after the launch of the 525 application for motorcycles with large cubic capacity, the historic company from Cernusco Lombardone (LC) thus arrives on the market with a product dedicated to medium-sized two-wheelers.

Available as early as next November, the new Regina HPE 520 chain it retains all the unique and successful features of the older sister. Among the most important is the Tetrahedral Amorphous Carbon (ta-C) coating developed by Regina technicians and applied to the surfaces of the bushes and chain rollers, which guarantees resistance, smoothness and, above all, eliminates the periodic re-lubrication carried out by the motorcyclist every 500 km. An exclusive feature that, in addition to increasing its efficiency and duration, minimizes the environmental impact produced by splashes of lubricant while driving.

Finally, thanks to the important production volumes achieved in recent years by the HPE 525 chain, Regina has managed to develop economies of scale which have allowed the company from Cernusco Lombardone, in the province of Lecco, to reduce the production costs of these chains. “A competitive advantage that – underlined Paolo Garbagnati, CEO of Regina – we wanted to share with the market, making the entire HPE range much more accessible to all users and enthusiasts through the reduction of sales prices, despite the difficult period characterized by the continuous growth of energy costs and those of raw materials “.