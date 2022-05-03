Maintenance disputes Russian mother abducted her child from a single parent from Finland to Russia – Border inspectors made a decisive mistake on the Allegro train

The border guards did not know that the child’s guardian could be seen from the population information system. According to the Ombudsman, the training of border guards needs to be increased.

Russian the mother managed to abduct her child from her single parent to Russia when the border checkpoint officers were not precise enough on the Allegro train traveling to St. Petersburg.

Deputy Ombudsman Pasi Pölönen took up the case because the child ‘s father complained about the activities of the border guards in 2021.

On the Allegro train, in February 2020, border inspectors drew attention to the fact that the woman traveling with her child did not have all the necessary documents with her. As a result, efforts were made to clarify the matter on the train, and eventually border guards contacted their superiors for instructions.

The woman was found to be the mother of the child. The child was both a Finnish and a Russian citizen, but he did not carry a Finnish passport, but only a Russian passport.

The woman was working in Finland and had an application for a residence permit pending. No information was found in the registers that the woman was wanted or otherwise missed by the authorities.

The purpose of the trip, the sudden illness of a grandparent in Russia, seemed credible, according to border inspectors. Based on all this, the border guard decided that the woman and the child were allowed to continue their journey to Russia.

From border inspectors it went unnoticed that the woman was not the child’s guardian. The child’s father had sole custody.

Since then, the case has been investigated as child abduction, and attempts have been made to get the child returned to his or her legal guardian under the Hague Child Abduction Agreement. However, this has not been the case, at least so far.

Pölönen considers the procedure of the Border Guard to be incorrect. His report revealed major shortcomings in the training of border guards. He is proposing to increase education.

In a statement to the Ombudsman, the South-East Finland Border Guard acknowledged that the matter had been dealt with incorrectly. The officials had no grounds to allow the mother to continue her trip to Russia with the child, but the custody relationship should definitely have been clarified.

The Border Guard promised that in further training, officials would be reminded of the importance of finding out about custody.

The staff of the Border Guard also admitted that the matter had been handled incorrectly.

The staff said that the investigation had revealed shortcomings in the extent to which officials had access to the population information system. Custody could have been determined from there.

The staff said they would provide more detailed instructions and training to the staff.

About the decision the border guard in charge said he had received no training in child abduction issues or in the use of the population information system.

He did not even know at the time of the incident that custody would be seen in the population information system. This was not known to other passport control supervisors, according to a training session in September 2021.

The Border Guard of Southeast Finland said that no training had been provided on child abduction or the use of the population information system in the last ten years. Following the complaint, all border guards have been trained.

“The custody relationship of a child who has traveled with one adult and is leaving the country should definitely have been clarified. The information system used by border guards enables such a survey to be carried out, and on the other hand, the Schengen Borders Code, which is directly binding on the Member States, also requires such a task, ”says Pölönen in his decision.

Border guards had tried to find out, but their training was inadequate.

Therefore, Pölönen considered that no individual official had acted unlawfully in such a way that they could be penalized.

“I consider it clear that, on the basis of the information available, the Border Guard’s previous training measures to combat child abduction and the use of information systems to support this measure have been inadequate.”

Pölönen demands that the Border Guard’s headquarters take immediate steps to train border guards in the use of the population information system.

By the end of the year, the border guard must inform the Ombudsman how the training has been carried out.