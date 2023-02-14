An unfortunate accident has shocked Uruguay. The fact that cThe life of a woman in a wheelchair took place on the outskirts of the Nuevocentro Shopping mall in Montevideo.

According to local media, the tragedy broke out after a 20-meter crane that was cleaning the façade lost stability and fell on the victim.

Unfortunately, after impact, the woman lost her life and the operators who operated the machine were injured and they are still hospitalized in a care center.

In addition, it was learned that the 49-year-old woman who died, He had a motor disability and frequently went to the outskirts of the establishment to beg for alms.

“I was here every day. I saw her this morning go by with her son, “a passer-by explained to ‘El País de Uruguay’.

According to witnesses, the vehicle was out of level. For this reason, the fact is under investigation and although the company Leal Técnicas Verticales, in charge of maintaining facades, indicated that the machine’s papers were up to date, the authorities will follow up on the operator to find out if he had the permit. to handle it.

“They will take statements from those involved and they will carry out a study of the succession of events,” Leonardo Morales, prosecutor in charge.

The mall, for its part, released a statement sending its condolences.

“This morning, there was an accident outside Nuevocentro Shopping due to work carried out by a specialized company, which caused the death of a person,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

And he added: “Nuevocentro Shopping will remain closed today, Monday, February 13, as a sign of mourning and respect.”

