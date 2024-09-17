Maintenance allowance, what a defaulting parent risks

Request



Dear Attorney,

My 7 year old son’s father stopped pouring maintenance allowance and the payment of extraordinary expenses as established by the Judge in the custody and maintenance regulation. What can I do?

Answer

Parents are responsible for ensuring the education, instruction and financial support of their children. This is ensured through child support, usually paid by the non-cohabiting parent.

There are various legal consequences resulting from failure to pay child support.

Civil remedies often adopted include the foreclosure and, in some cases, the seizure of assets of the defaulting parent.

Furthermore, a parent who does not pay child support and evades the obligation despite having the financial means may incur a criminal violation.

In particular, he is charged with the crime under art. 570 of the Criminal Code, entitled “Violation of family support obligations“, the person who evades the obligation of assistance inherent to parental responsibility with respect to minor children, completely omitting the payment of maintenance allowances and extraordinary expenses due for the aforementioned children.

The subjective element required is generic intent, that is, awareness of the burden on one’s shoulders and the will to avoid it.

The burden of proving the economic impossibility to fulfill falls strictly on the defendant and, to exempt from liability, must be absolute and materialize in an objective and blameless situation of unavailability of income lasting for the entire period of non-fulfilment and be rigorously documented by the person presenting it in terms of force majeure since the obligated party is required to use all means to fulfill his obligation.

Furthermore, the crime of violation of family assistance obligations exists even if there is the intervention of third parties for the maintenance of minor children.

It should also be noted that, in the event of repeated omissions, according to the Court of Cassation “the cause for exclusion of punishability pursuant to art. 131 bis of the Criminal Code does not apply to the crime in question, since the habitual nature of the behavior is an obstacle to the recognition of the benefit and the particular triviality of each individual action or omission is irrelevant”.

In conclusion, following the father’s continued failure to comply, he could take civil action with the seizure of assets or wages, but he could also proceed with criminal action by filing a complaint with the competent authorities.

