Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/31/2024 – 0:08

After the interest cuts already announced by the Central Bank (BC) at the beginning of this year, the continued fall of the Selic Rate (basic interest rates for the economy) will depend on abroad, said this Tuesday (30) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad . According to him, if the Central Banks of advanced economies start to reduce interest rates this semester, there will be room for further drops in rates in Brazil in the second semester.

“From everything I heard on the trips I made, it didn’t seem like the most likely [que o ciclo de cortes no exterior comece em março], but in the first half it seems realistic to me. If this happens, it will be very good for the Central Bank [brasileiro], because then the horizon could change relatively for the better, and this could project a terminal interest rate in this cycle of cuts beyond what we are imagining today. But these are speculations, we will evaluate”, said Haddad upon returning from a meeting at the Civil House.

Related news:

This Wednesday (31), the BC's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) holds the first meeting of the year to decide the future of the Selic Rate, currently at 11.75% per year. In December, the monetary authority had announced that it would continue to promote cuts of 0.5 percentage points in the first half of the year. Most financial institutions believe that the Copom will make three reductions by May, and then decide on the evolution of basic interest rates in Brazil.

Public debt

The minister also commented on the rise in the Federal Public Debt, which ended 2023 at R$6.52 trillion, growing by around R$500 billion last year. Haddad highlighted that a large part of the increase in 2023 comes from legacies from the previous government, such as the settlement of court orders (government debts with a final court ruling) and financial aid to states to compensate for the reduction in the state tax on fuels.

“The debt is a consequence of the primary deficit and interest on the debt. The court order that was paid was already a debt, it had just not been recorded as a debt, but it already existed. A government that pays a default cannot be held responsible either for the default or for the increase in debt resulting from the payment of the default”, declared Haddad.

On Monday (29), the National Treasury announced that the primary deficit of the Central Government – ​​Treasury, Central Bank and Social Security – stood at R$230.54 billion, the worst result for public accounts since 2020, the first year of the covid-19 pandemic. The deficit, however, would fall to R$138.1 billion without the payment of around R$92 billion in late court orders, following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court.

Growth

Haddad also said that the government expects to close 2024 with economic growth above 2% and that he is confident that it will end the year better than forecasts. In November, the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance released a projection of a 2.2% increase in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024. This Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased it from 1. 5% to 1.7% expected GDP growth this year.

According to the minister, the government is taking measures to improve the business environment and growth this year, such as the New Guarantee Framework, sanctioned in October and still pending regulations. “The Guarantee Framework has the potential to change the credit standard in the country, which will boost growth”, he highlighted.

Without detailing numbers, the minister said that preliminary economic data for January “are quite reasonable”. “We enter the year confident that we can have a year above expectations, as happened in 2023,” he commented.