Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/12/2023 – 17:54

Abimaq, an entity that represents the machinery and equipment industry, celebrated the overthrow by Congress of the presidential veto on the exemption from payroll in 17 sectors. In a note sent to the press after the vote in a joint session of the Legislature that maintained the benefit for the next four years, the association that represents one of the benefiting sectors commented that the payroll tax relief is of “extreme importance” to the country.

When highlighting that the exemption covers the sectors that employ the most, the executive president of Abimaq, José Velloso, said that its extension ensures the preservation of jobs, balance in revenue and the competitiveness of labor-intensive productive sectors.

The entity says it sees good prospects for the sector with the maintenance of the benefit, which brings flexibility in the way companies contribute to Social Security.

According to Abimaq, there is evidence, demonstrated in studies, of the measure's positive impact on social security revenue, since the sectors covered have increased both the number of employees with a formal contract and salaries.