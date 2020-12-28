KNATO planes have already carried out more than 400 alarm starts this year. As the defense alliance announced on Monday, 350 of the missions were to identify and monitor Russian aircraft. Russian military aircraft often did not provide any information about their position or altitude, did not submit a flight plan or did not communicate with air traffic controllers, NATO said. This represents a potential risk for civil aircraft. Compared to 2019, the number of Russia-related alarm starts increased slightly in 2020.

For such take-offs, fighters from NATO countries have to be in the air within a few minutes, for example by visual contact to determine whether a suspicious aircraft poses a threat. If necessary, this could then be stopped by force. In the vast majority of cases, the missions are flown because of Russian aircraft. Only rarely are military aircraft from other countries or not immediately identifiable passenger or cargo aircraft involved.

The Bundeswehr is regularly involved in the surveillance of Russian aircraft as part of NATO’s increased “air policing” in the Baltic States. Up to six German Eurofighter type fighter planes are currently stationed in Ämari, Estonia. The increased “air policing” in the Baltic States began in 2014 after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict – above all at the request of the Eastern allies Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. “In the past few years we have seen increasing Russian military aviation activity at the borders of the alliance,” commented a NATO spokeswoman. “Air policing” is an important part of the security concept for the alliance states.

In the spring, NATO canceled the “Defender Europe 2020” exercise, which had been announced as the “largest maneuver in 25 years”, due to the corona pandemic. There the transfer of American troops to Eastern Europe should be rehearsed. NATO had previously denied that this was targeting Russia. “Defender Europe is not directed against a specific country,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in February. “We are not looking for a confrontation with Russia.” But it is “a fact that Russia’s recent activities have reduced stability and security and increased unpredictability.” In the summer, NATO exercises were resumed; however, only a small part of the normal activities of the western alliance took place.

In September Russia held the largest military exercise of the year, “Caucasus 2020”. Around 80,000 soldiers were involved in the exercise, including Chinese, Belarusian and Armenian troops. Moscow emphasized that the exercise was “not of an aggressive nature”; it strengthens cooperation between participating States.