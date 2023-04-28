It had never been so hot so soon in mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands. Since the historical series began in 1961, with reliable and unified data for the entire country, the maximum temperature in April was 38.6°, registered in Elche (Alicante) in 2011. It was three in the afternoon this Thursday, with the entire Cordovan countryside under an unprecedented yellow notice at this time of the month due to high temperatures, when the observatory of the airport of the Andalusian capital has marked two tenths more, 38.8 °. This means not only breaking the national ceiling for heat – except for the Canary Islands, which has an elevation of 40.2° – but also beating its monthly mark for the third consecutive day, which was at 34° since April 2017.

On Tuesday, on the second day of the episode of extreme heat suffered by the country, this Cordovan station already knocked down the record with 35.1 °one more degree, and the Wednesday he did it again with 36.7 °. The new level exceeds the previous maximum record with a forcefulness of almost five degrees, which defies statistical logic and the normality of an undisturbed climate. Records, before, used to be broken just by a few tenths. The average maximum of the month is 22.8°.

In any case, what has been broken is the April record, not the spring record as a whole, since “in the historical series there are records of more than 40° in May” on the Peninsula, all in the 21st century. , as Ricardo Torrijo, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) clarifies. The Mays of 2015 and 2022, with two extremely warm episodes, set the bar very high. Last year, Andújar (Jaén) reached 42.3° that month and Seville, 41°, while Córdoba reached 41.2° in 2015. Forecasts indicated that the arrival of 40° could be brought forward this year to April, but two factors have acted as an umbrella and have prevented it: an increase in cloudiness and the entry of haze.

The day began cool in Córdoba, with 14° at nine in the morning and the sky overcast, but from midday, when the sun began to shine and part of the cloudiness cleared up, it was already impossible not to break a sweat, especially in the afternoon, when the heat was beating down. However, the inhabitants of this Andalusian capital, overflowing with national and foreign tourists because this Thursday has begun the festival of the Crosses of MayThey do not give too much importance to this event.

“This is what is here, there is no other, in May it is already here the caló and lasts until the Saints. That this year has been brought forward three days? Well, three more days slang”, the taxi driver Alberto Villalba was resigned. However, this heat is not the same as always, it is much more. With this Thursday, there are already 14 days in which the thermometers do not drop below 30 °, which means doubling its record of summer days in April, as they point out, along with a very graphic “Jesus, Mary and Joseph”, two of the foremost experts on local weatherCarlos Puentes and Miguel Munoz.

“My goodness, but how hot”, an anguished tourist from Granollers (Barcelona) complained to the waiter on the terrace of the Parador, which has been open for days the pool. “This is nothing, ma’am, we still have August left”, the waiter replies, stoically, to add: “And then we complain about the rights in Saudi Arabia. There, when it is 45°C, people stop working by law, here in bars and on construction sites we work in full sun at those same temperatures, and even the machines break down”. In Riyadh, by the way, it has not risen this Thursday of 32°.

The city, in any case, is very adapted to the heat, so much so that Farmacia B58 distributes a bottle of mineral water per purchase, conveniently labeled with the establishment’s logo. Behind the counter, Jaime Parra and Juan Zofío explain that they have been doing it since they opened “when the first heat arrives”, this year, earlier than ever. “With the bottle we want to give important pharmacological advice: in the face of high temperatures you have to stay hydrated,” explains Zofío. “In Córdoba, from the last 10 years to here, there are three seasons, summer, almost summer and the Renfe station,” a client says sardonically.

In the day’s forecast, which has been met to the millimeter, Aemet considered it probable that 32°-34° would be exceeded in a good part of the southern interior, including 37°/38° in the Guadalquivir valley and occasionally 32° in the del Ebro and 30° in the Duero, while in inland areas of the Cantabrian Sea and Galicia more than 25° were expected. Along with Córdoba, the podium was completed by two other towns in this province, Fuente Palmera, with 38.5°, and La Rambla, with 37.9°.

Among many other records, Seville, with 37.1°, has also knocked down its previous mark for the second consecutive day, which had been at 35.4° since April 1997, like Madrid, with 30.5 compared to 30, 1st previous In the first three days of the episode, 56 records have been broken both on the main network and on the automatic, according to the count made by the meteorologist Roberto Granda, from The time is. At the peak of the extreme episode, between this Thursday and Friday, 28 of the 50 provincial capitals are expected to experience their hottest day since there is data.

See also Ukraine, Kremlin: Putin will see Guterres on April 26 And there’s still Friday… Several people walk this Thursday in the midst of sweltering heat in Madrid. FERNANDO VILLAR (EFE) This episode still has to come on Friday, when it is likely that the highs will continue to rise in the eastern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. They will continue to be above 36° in the Guadalquivir and 32°/34° in the southern half and more than 30°/32° are expected in the Ebro and inland Mallorca. Again, a yellow warning for heat will be activated, in this case in Albacete. Although they are not as shot up as the highs, the lows are also abnormally high. Tonight, in Andalusia, tropical nights can occur, those in which the thermometers do not drop below 20°. With some uncertainty, it is most likely that a notable thermal drop will begin on Saturday due to the arrival of a more humid and cooler air mass from the west. However, there will still be a rebound in the far east and the Balearic Islands, so it could exceed 32° in the Ebro and Mallorca and 34° in Malaga, Almería, Murcia and Alicante. On Saturday night, in addition to Andalusia, it can be tropical in Toledo or even Madrid, while Jaén will not drop below 22°. On Sunday, the descent would reach the entire Mediterranean slope, which would conclude this episode. But this does not mean that the temperatures will be within normality. Although they could continue to drop on Monday, the environment will remain warm in the south, while a new rise in thermometers is expected on Tuesday, which portends a very warm environment for the date again for most of next week .

