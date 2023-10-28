Home page World

Split

The police in the US state of Maine are on duty with a large contingent. © Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

Where is the man who shot 18 people? The US police are continuing to search for the suspect. In the meantime, details about the victims are emerging – the youngest was only 14 years old.

Lewiston/Washington – Even more than two days after the massacre that left 18 dead in the US state of Maine, there is still no trace of the shooter. Nevertheless, tens of thousands of people in the affected region can now leave their homes again. Yesterday evening (local time), the police lifted an order that had asked citizens in several communities to stay at home for safety reasons. Authorities also released the names of the 18 people who died. The youngest is therefore 14 years old, the oldest is 76.

The police in the US state of Maine are on duty with a large contingent. © Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

The gunman opened fire at a recreation center and a barbecue restaurant in the small town of Lewiston on Wednesday evening. He then escaped. His motive remains unknown. The police identified reserve soldier Robert C. as the suspected perpetrator. He was reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment a few weeks ago and was said to have imagined hearing voices. About ten kilometers from Lewiston, the police found the wanted man’s car, a white SUV, on a river near a boat launch. An escape by boat was not ruled out.

Mike Sauschuck of the Maine Department of Public Safety said police received more than 500 tips related to the manhunt. The security authorities also did not rule out the possibility that the suspect may have killed himself. Media reported a possible farewell letter. Nevertheless, Sauschuck warned citizens to remain vigilant. The police continued to be deployed with a large contingent. On Saturday, diving teams wanted to continue searching for the man’s possible body in the river where the suspected perpetrator’s car was found. The broadcaster CNN reported that he had legally purchased the murder weapon shortly before the bloody crime. dpa