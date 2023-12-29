It is the 2nd North American state to make the decision; the measure does not remove the former president from the 2024 presidential race

The electoral authority of Maine, in the United States, decided on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) that the name of former president Donald Trump cannot appear on the ballots for the Republican Party primaries in the State. With the sentence, Maine became the 2nd North American state to prevent Trump from running for the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows' justification is the same as that used by the Colorado State Supreme Court: the role played by Trump in the invasion of the Capitol, seat of the US Congress, on January 6, 2021. The decisions They do not make it impossible for Trump to compete in the presidential election, as they are valid at the state level.

The Maine decision (completein English – PDF – 2 MB) is based on the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which states that anyone who has “involved in an insurrection or rebellion” against the government.

Bellows said he was “aware” that “no secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of voting access” based on the 14th Amendment. “However, I am also aware that no presidential candidate has ever engaged in an insurrection”, he stated.

According to her, Trump “was aware of the probability” that there were acts of violence on January 6th and, “at least initially”, supported this violence on the part of his supporters, “since he encouraged her with incendiary rhetoric and took no timely action to stop her”.

On that date, the US Congress was meeting to formalize the victory of the current US president, Joe Biden. Trump said the elections were rigged and therefore his opponent's victory was illegitimate. The fraud thesis was used by his supporters to invade the Capitol and try to prevent confirmation of Biden's victory.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, told the newspaper The New York Times that the decisions in Maine and Colorado represent “partisan election interference efforts” and who were “a hostile attack on American democracy”. According to Trump's campaign, the former president will appeal the decisions.

