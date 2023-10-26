Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Police are searching for the suspect after a shooting in Lewiston, Maine. According to media reports, there are at least 20 dead and dozens injured.

Update from October 26th, 8:26 a.m: The search for the suspect after a mass shooting in the small town of Lewiston (US state of Maine) continues at full speed. The police are calling on the population to stay in their homes and seek protection. This is a shelter-in-place order. Local schools announced that there would be no classes on Thursday.

Lewiston Public School writes in one post on Facebook: “There are still a lot of unknowns at this point. Information spreads quickly but inaccurately. Please stay where you are or get to safety.” It continues: “Stay close to your loved ones. Take her in your arms. We pray for the people who lost someone tonight.”

USA: Mass shooting in small town in the US state of Maine – many dead and injured

Update from October 26th, 7:15 a.m: At least 22 people have died in a mass shooting at a restaurant and bowling alley in the city of Lewiston, Maine. Another 50 to 60 people were injured. The situation in the city of 40,000 inhabitants is still a bit confusing.

However, the suspected shooter has been identified and is on the run. The 40-year-old man is considered “armed and dangerous,” warns the police on the platform X. There is a photo of the suspect that the police published on social media. It shows a man wearing a brown sweater and black pants holding an assault rifle in his hand. How CNN reported, the suspect is a firearms instructor and member of the US Army Reserve. According to media reports, the 40-year-old is said to have had psychological problems in the summer.

The city of Lewiston is located approximately 35 miles north of Portland, the largest city in the US state of Maine.

Police arrive in Lewiston, Maine. © Robert F. Bukaty/AP/dpa

USA: Many dead in mass shooting – residents should get to safety

Lewiston/Washington – Several people were killed in a gun attack in the city of Lewiston, Maine. There were several victims, a police spokesman said late on Wednesday evening (local time). He did not want to give exact numbers. The situation is still too unclear.

USA: Man shoots at least 22 people in the US state of Maine

US media, citing security sources, reported up to 22 deaths. City councilor Robert McCarthy also mentioned this number in an interview with CNN. There are also “many, many more injured.” The reports mention dozens of injuries. There was initially no official confirmation of the number of victims.

Many dead in mass shooting in Maine: A police officer with an assault rifle patrols in front of the Central Maine Medical Center. © Steven Senne/dpa

The perpetrator could not initially be caught. According to their own statements, the police are searching for a 40-year-old in connection with the incident and also published a photo of him. The man was “armed and dangerous.” According to media reports, it is said to be a firearms instructor trained by the military.

Mass shooting in the US state of Maine – suspect on the run

The police authorities in the city of Lewiston and Androscoggin County said emergency services responded to shots fired in several locations. The police released surveillance camera images of a suspected shooter. It showed a man with a gun pointed at him. Residents in the area were urged to seek safety.

The police also published a photo of a car and asked for information from the public about the man and the car. ABC and CNN reported that the attacks took place in a barbecue restaurant and a leisure center with bowling alleys.

Lewiston is a town with about 39,000 residents in southwest Maine. The state is located on the east coast of the USA. McCarthy said the small town’s hospitals weren’t equipped to handle a situation like this – “they’re doing what they can.” The situation is surreal. “It’s just so unreal,” McCarthy said. “You see it on the news and say to yourself that this will never happen here. And then it happens here and it just blows your mind.”

In the USA, rampages and fatal shootings are sadly part of everyday life. Firearms are readily available and widely circulated in the United States. Bloody attacks with many victims regularly shake the country.

The White House said US President Joe Biden had been informed of the incident and would continue to be kept up to date. He spoke on the phone with Maine Governor Janet Mills, as well as with members of Congress from the state, and offered full federal support after the “horrible attack.” Biden was hosting a state banquet for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the U.S. government headquarters on Wednesday evening while the attack occurred in Maine. (dpa)