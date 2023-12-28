Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

The state of Maine has decided to remove former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) from the local Republican presidential primary ballot, alleging that he violated the Constitution by having “incited” the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The decision to remove Trump from the race was made by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, who is from the Democratic Party, based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the American Constitution, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection”. Trump has not been convicted of any act of insurrection.

The move follows a similar decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which also excluded the former Republican president from the electoral ballot this month, based on the same argument. Trump can appeal Bellows' ruling to the Maine Superior Court within five days.

Republican primaries in Maine and Colorado are scheduled for March 5.

Trump's exclusion from the electoral ballot could have consequences for the electoral college. Although Maine only has four electoral votes, it is one of two states that split them. Trump won one of Maine's delegates in 2020. If he becomes the Republican candidate in the general election, as several polls indicate, and the decision remains in force, it could have an impact on the 2024 presidential race.