The Secretary of Maine, Shenna Bellows, who holds the main electoral position in this state, has excluded former President of the United States Donald Trump from the state-level primaries of the Republican Party for the 2024 presidential elections, considering that he is not an eligible candidate for his role in the assault on the Capitol.

«I do not come to this conclusion lightly. Democracy is sacred… I am aware that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of access to the polls based on section three of the Fourteenth Amendment. However, I am also aware that no presidential candidate has ever participated in an insurrection before,” he declared.

Maine is the second state to say no to Trump. Colorado was the first. Michigan, on the other hand, where the same issue was discussed by its Electoral Board, thought that the New York magnate and former president is perfectly suitable for the race towards his second term.