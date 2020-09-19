#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

A Japanese garden in the heart of Maine-et-Loire: yes, but not just any. Based in Maulevrier, it is the largest in Europe. Its 12 hectares of greenery are carefully maintained by specialized gardeners and can only delight visitors. This park, more than a century old, conceals many treasures, such as a Khmer temple. Walkers do not hide their wonder and surprise.

“We just expected to find a small park with a Japanese bridge […] In the end, we end up with a huge and very well preserved park“, enthuses a young woman.”I feel like I’m in heaven“, adds a walker. Above the park is a beautiful castle. At the beginning of the last century, the owner of this building had this Japanese-inspired green space fitted out. Then, in 1980, it was bought by the municipality. by Maulevrier.

