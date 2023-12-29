WASHINGTON. After Colorado, it's Maine's turn to ban Donald Trump from running in the Republican primaries scheduled for March 5. The decision was made by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, according to whom the former president is ineligible for the White House for having played a role in the attack on Congress on January 6, 2021. Having incited an insurrection , Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and thus made himself ineligible for the highest office. The reasoning is identical to that supported by the Colorado Supreme Court last week. This time, however, the decision came at a political level, in Maine it is in fact the Secretary of State who decides. Trump's staff will still appeal against the verdict in state courts. California instead decided to consider his candidacy valid, because in that state the electoral commission has limited power to remove candidates from the ballots.

On Wednesday, in Michigan, the state Supreme Court confirmed the ruling of an appeals court, reaffirming Trump's full legitimacy in appearing on the ballot papers. It is up to the political parties, the Michigan judges concluded, to decide whether or not someone is eligible to run. In Minnesota, a judge reached the same conclusion. But hanging over Trump's head – and now over the entire US electoral process – there are other cases. A court decision is expected in Oregon where the lawsuit was brought by the same movement that started the investigation in Michigan. The Oregon Secretary of State refused to remove Trump's name from the ballots and now the word goes to the judges. A proceeding is also open in California, the Secretary of State Shriley Weber, a Democrat, has not yet expressed her opinion but has made it clear that she intends to authorize Trump's candidacy. Formal objections to Trump's candidacy have been filed in over thirty states in recent weeks, mostly through court cases. Another route – like the one used in Maine – is a popular petition in which the political authorities (in this case the local secretary of state) are asked for a ruling.

The situation is complicated and therefore it will be up to the federal Supreme Court to point the direction and provide guidelines on the interpretation of Section Three of the 14th Amendment. It was drawn up in 1868 after the end of the Civil War with the aim of preventing nostalgic Southerners guilty of the crime of sedition from holding public office. Jurists and judges themselves are divided on the interpretation to give to the amendment.

The federal Supreme Court has not yet addressed the Colorado issue. Trump's appeal will arrive but the timing of the discussion was not known. For this reason, it is possible that the primary season, which will begin with the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15, will open without a clear indication of whether Trump is eligible.

It must be said that for the purposes of the Republican primary race, the absence – this being the case – of Trump from the challenges in Colorado and Maine should not have any impact given the clear advantage that Donald has over his rivals. However, if these states were joined by other “rebels”, the path for Trump to reach the number of delegates necessary to obtain the nomination at the Republican Convention in July in Milwaukee.

The Supreme Federal Court will play a key role as it has not done since 2000 when on December 12 it intervened, blocking the recount of ballots in Florida and thus de facto guaranteeing George W. Bush's victory over Al Gore.