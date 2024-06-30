Ángela Dobrowolski, during her statement for the alleged attempted murder of her ex-partner, Josep Maria Mainat. Albert Garcia (EL PAÍS)

Ángela Dobrowolski has tried without success to escape from the Wad-Ras prison in Barcelona, ​​where she remains in preventive detention for violent home robberies and faces various criminal proceedings. The most important, which she starts in two weeks, for the alleged attempted murder of her ex-partner, the television producer Josep Maria Mainat. Last Friday, prison officials confirmed the suspicion that had been reported to them a few days earlier: Dobrowolski was trying to dismantle the wire mesh of a window with the intention of escaping from it.

According to judicial sources, the inmate planned her escape attempt by taking advantage of her job as a cleaner on a flight of stairs in the auxiliary services. On one of the floors there is a window protected by a wire mesh. In recent days, Dobrowolski had cracked this mesh with a piece of metal that he had allegedly obtained in the warehouse. The hole was small, about 35 centimetres, not enough to allow a person’s body to pass through.

Prison sources stress that Dobrowolski’s planned escape, which is subject to medication in prison, never seemed likely to be successful. If she had managed to escape through the window, she would have ended up in another of the Wad-Ras floors where she would have had to repeat a similar operation and then somehow get past the security of the centre to get out onto the street. The Justice Department will decide on Monday whether to impose some kind of measure or transfer on the inmate.

Dobrowolski’s situation in prison is increasingly precarious, as is his judicial horizon. The escape attempt occurs when there are barely two weeks left before the inmate faces the criminal process that made her a public figure: the attempted murder of her ex-partner, Mainat. On June 23, 2020, Dobrowolski injected the man with a mixture of insulins that left him in a coma and could have killed him due to his diabetic condition. The woman faces a request for 16 years in prison. The motive for this attempted murder was economic, according to the Prosecutor’s Office: the woman examined emails from the founder of La Trinca about the divorce process and learned that she had been excluded from her will, so she would be left with nothing.

