Main suspect of the massacre of Texas, would be Francisco Oropesa

Francisco Oropesa
The man has been deported 4 times and would be the main accused of the death of 5 Hondurans.
The authorities of Texas, United States, are looking for Francisco Oropesa, a Mexican immigrant who is accused of murdering five Hondurans on April 28 in San Jacinto County.
As reported by the BBC, the attacker would have entered a property where 10 people from Honduras were, “the suspect is a Mexican armed with a semi-automatic rifle,” it was reported.
Here are the newest images of Francisco Oropesa and a prominent tattoo on his left forearm.
Going forward, the subject’s last name will be spelled “Oropesa” to better reflect his identity in law enforcement systems. This remains a fluid investigation. #ClevelandTXShooting pic.twitter.com/ZWUu0FqoMF
—FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) April 30, 2023
The United States authorities reported that around 11:30 pm the suspect went to his neighbor’s house after he asked him to stop practicing shooting.
After entering the house, he shot all the people who were there: “from the neck up, almost in the style of an execution.”
The FBI confirmed that 10 people were inside the property at the time of the attack, of which five lost their lives, including a child under eight years of age.
The deceased identified as Daniel Enrique Laso, 8 years old; Jose Jonathan, 18; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Molina Rivera
