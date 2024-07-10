Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

The main suspect in the tragic death of nine-year-old Valeriia is in Germany. His connection to the victim could be crucial.

Döbeln/Chemnitz – The main suspect in the murder of nine-year-old Valeriia from Döbeln in Saxony has been returned to Germany. On July 10, Czech officials handed the 36-year-old over to their German colleagues at the border in Petrovice.

Suspect in the murder of nine-year-old Valeriia is transferred to German custody. © Robert Michael/dpa

Main suspect in Valeriia case is transported to Chemnitz

The man will probably be transported to Chemnitz and presented to an investigating judge there. “The arrest warrant will then be made available to him and he can comment on the charges,” said senior public prosecutor Ingrid Burghart. The man from Moldova is suspected of having murdered the nine-year-old girl in early June. According to investigators, there are no signs of sexual abuse, as the dpa reported.

Why did Valeriia die? Exact details still unknown

On June 3, Valeriia disappeared without a trace on her way to school in Döbeln, a town in central Saxony. After more than a week of intensive searching, her body was found in the undergrowth of a forest. The 36-year-old was subsequently wanted with a national and European arrest warrant. According to media reports, the man is the former partner of Valeriia’s mother. Czech police arrested him on June 14 in a Prague restaurant. The exact motive for the girl’s death remains unclear. The public prosecutor’s office has not yet provided any information on how Valeriia died.

Valeriia fled the war in Ukraine to Germany with her mother in 2022 and attended a primary school in Döbeln. She has since been buried in her old hometown of Pavlohrad in eastern Ukraine. (jh/dpa)