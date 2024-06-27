Home page World

After the attack in Bad Oeynhausen, people express their condolences. © Str/dpa

A fight broke out in the spa gardens of Bad Oeynhausen around a school prom, and a 20-year-old died. It is still unclear what triggered the incident. The suspect is keeping quiet.

Bad Oeynhausen – After the fatal attack on a 20-year-old in the spa gardens of Bad Oeynhausen, a prime suspect is in custody. The 18-year-old has not yet commented on the charges of manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm, police and prosecutors announced jointly.

According to the investigations so far, the violence against the victim was committed exclusively by the 20-year-old, who is a Syrian citizen and lives in Bad Oeynhausen. He has already attracted attention in the past for violent, property and drug-related crimes.

The suspect’s group also includes at least three other Germans aged 18. The number of people involved in the crime and what other crimes were committed are part of the ongoing investigation, the investigating authorities said. It has also not been conclusively clarified what the background and trigger of the dispute was.

Police are looking for witnesses

The autopsy of the 20-year-old confirmed previous assumptions that the Minden resident was so seriously injured by several blunt blows and kicks to the head that he later died in hospital.

The attack on the 20-year-old and a 19-year-old companion took place on Sunday night. The police are still calling on witnesses to provide photos and videos that may provide evidence of the crime. There was a school graduation party and a party in the city center that evening. According to a city spokesperson, it was therefore very busy at the time of the crime.

After the deadly attack, the city is deeply shocked. People laid numerous flowers at the scene of the crime. On Wednesday evening, around 650 people attended a silent memorial service. Mayor Lars Bökenkröger (CDU) had called on the population to attend.

Remembering victims

“I am pleased that 650 people from Bad Oeynhausen and the surrounding area followed my call for a silent memorial for the 20-year-old Philippos from Minden who was killed and that we were thus able to send a sign of solidarity and humanity in mourning,” Bökenkröger told the German Press Agency.

“In view of the arrest of an 18-year-old main suspect with a migration background, we must now have an open and honest discussion about the consequences of this incident,” said the mayor. This is a task primarily for federal and state politicians, but also a task for society as a whole. dpa