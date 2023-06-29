Main repair of Mannerheimintie | The Baana tunnel will be closed on Monday next week

The bridge work will take at least half a year, the city estimates.

Banana the underpass will be closed on Monday evening, July 3, because the renovation of the Mannerheimintie bridge will start again.

The overhaul became possible when the Ely Center of Uusimaa lifted the temporary ban on endangerment on Wednesday and decided to lapse the protection proposal. The Helsinki Nature Conservation Association (Helsy), which proposed the protection of the bridge, withdrew its protection proposal on Tuesday.

Both the officials of the ely center and the Museum Agency in their own statement emphasized to Helsy that even protection would not have prevented the bridge’s renovation as planned.

Due to demolition work and safety of movement, the underpass is closed during the work.

Bridge pocket extends at least beyond the turn of the year.

On Baana, walking and cycling move to detours. Coming from the west, the shortest detour goes up the ramp next to Pikkuparlament and across the crosswalk in front of Kiasma to Kansalaistor.

Detours are guided in the terrain.

The city promises that if the work permits, it will be possible to open the Baana tunnel temporarily for a few weeks in the fall. The city will inform about this later.

The road connection on Mannerheimintie over the bridge will be maintained at all times, which means that motor vehicles, bicycle traffic and pedestrians will be able to pass throughout the renovation.

Bridge will be renovated in two parts, so that the eastern side, i.e. the part facing Kansalaistor, will be done first.

The Mannerheimintie bridge is from 1894. The bridge consists of concrete vaults, a stone foundation and a stone facade.

“The concrete vault will be renewed, but the stone foundations in good condition or the stone facade of the vault will not be changed. The new bridge therefore rests on the old foundations, and the original stone facade is preserved”, says the bridge construction expert and project manager Riku Kytö From the city of Helsinki.

New the concrete vault structure is similar to the original, and the dimensions of the vault do not change. The concrete vault is made reinforced to better withstand the loads caused by current and future vehicle and tram traffic.

In the planning of the bridge repair, other options were also explored. However, the concrete vault is in such poor condition that the city rejected the idea of ​​strengthening it.

Making a new bridge structure on top of the old arch would raise the street.