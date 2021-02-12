Was it a “hypocritical spectacle”, as Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) rumbled in the Bundestag, or had a “self-confident parliament” exercised its right to control the government, as Britta Hasselmann, the Green Parliamentary Director, proudly declared? After the opposition, at the request of the Greens Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), forced to leave the corona meeting in the Chancellery and attend the current hour on Russia policy on the government bank, the Social Democrats and the Greens were still fighting on social networks on Wednesday hours later.

It was about whether the eco party, despite the huge challenge posed by the pandemic, had only staged “slapstick” (according to the SPD) or uncovered “secret deals behind the back of parliament” (according to the Greens). Because the Vice Chancellor tried in the fall to save the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from American sanctions by paying billions for liquid gas terminals.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten News aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

Even two days later, the Social Democrats’ anger about the attack by the junior partner had still not died down. “The appearance of the Greens is currently hard to beat in terms of hypocrisy,” complained General Secretary Lars Klingbeil on Friday. Between the speeches in the Bundestag and the reality in the countries where the Greens are responsible, there is “a huge gap,” he said Daily mirror.

In Hesse, the Greens would promote the expansion of the motorway, in Schleswig-Holstein the construction of fracking gas terminals. “But they like to ignore that when they play the indignant at the federal level,” said the SPD politician. The goal of the Greens is becoming clearer and clearer: They cuddle with Merkel and Co., clandestinely give up their substantive positions and do everything possible to quietly get into a government with the CDU and CSU. “

In fact, the quotation of the Vice Chancellor in Parliament is a process that throws a glaring light on the current relationship between the former government partners. It’s no longer harmonious. In the decision of the eco-party group to bring the finance minister in front, the fact that he has already been proclaimed candidate for chancellor and is therefore established as a competitor may have played an important role. Seven months before the general election, the aim is to attract as many red-green alternate voters as possible.

Would the Greens rather attack the SPD than the Union?

In the SPD parliamentary group, the impression is solidified that the Greens, in their role as the opposition party, attack the SPD more often than the Union and that the mistakes of Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Union ministers are mildly ignored. An important indication of this is the reaction of Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck’s party to the SPD decision to shed light on Merkel’s and Health Minister Jens Spahn’s (CDU) responsibility for bottlenecks in the supply of vaccines.

After the opposition had outvoted the coalition, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz was summoned to the Bundestag on Wednesday, where he … Photo: dpa

Representatives of the Greens accused the Social Democrats of a nationalist move. Conversely, they were surprised at the opposition party’s “supple backing” for the Union on this question of survival, as one SPD representative calls it.

The public friction and tone of voice towards the social democrats has become tougher, admits a member of the Greens. But one must also counteract, after all, the SPD had long since started the fight for second place in the federal election. That is why one expects a “defensive battle” in which one switches specifically into the counterattack on SPD top candidate Scholz. With his entanglements in the scandals Wirecard, Cum-Ex and now also Nord Stream 2 would offer enough projection surfaces for this. In the Willy Brandt House, on the other hand, it is said: the Union remains the main opponent.

Mutual taunts have shaped the relationship between the Greens and the SPD for a long time. After the Greens’ party congress in autumn, SPD parliamentary director Carsten Schneider accused Baerbock and Habeck of being “above all trying to dismantle substantive hurdles for their black-green love marriage”. He urged both of them to “give up their black and green cuddling course as quickly as possible and work towards political majorities on this side of the Union.” Despite all their differences, the Greens “are still closest to social democracy”.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich also likes to take a critical view of the green competition. During the budget debate last October, he urged them to abandon the pose of moral superiority in the face of blatant contradictions between entitlement and reality.

Doubts about the Greens’ rejection of the atomic bomb

Their position on the refugee issue becomes questionable if you look at the actions of the green-led Stuttgart state government. “The largest number of deportations today takes place from Baden-Württemberg,” stated Mützenich.

Last week, the parliamentary group leader attacked the competition again. He is observing the “realignment of a CDU-compatible green foreign policy”, he told the “taz”. Mützenich also responded to the Greens’ ongoing criticism of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. He is surprised “that the Greens have hardly taken part in the debate about nuclear participation, but strongly in the debate about the containment of Russia,” he said. In doing so, the SPD politician insinuated that the Greens officially refused to accept nuclear weapons.

Some Greens and Social Democrats are also speculating on a traffic light coalition with the FDP in the federal government: The strongest force would … Photo: imago stock & people

Chancellor candidate Scholz, who ruled with the Greens in the federal government and in Hamburg, knows very well that the times are over when Gerhard Schröder wanted to assign the Greens the role of waiter and claim that the chief cook for his SPD. Nice On the 30th birthday of the eco-party ten years ago, Scholz, at that time SPD vice-chief, certified that it was “no industrial accident in history, not meat from the meat, not an auxiliary force of the SPD” and was also allowed to do what the SPD did: “Occasionally reluctant to form a coalition with the Union. ”At that time the Social Democrats were still ahead of the Greens, but the ratio has now reversed: Joschka Fischer’s heirs are around 19 percent in surveys, the SPD only around 15 percent.

It has not been agreed that it will stay that way nine months before the election. The election campaign visors are still only slightly opened. But that can change quickly, because the fight for second place is ultimately also the fight for first place in a possible traffic light coalition. A constellation that can also be possible in Baden-Württemberg, where the election will take place on March 14th. There, the Greens around Father Winfried Kretschmann are comfortably in front of the CDU in surveys. Top greens from the southwest assume that the worse the conservatives do, the more difficult the negotiations for a new edition for green-black will be.

A new power struggle is likely to break out in the CDU, and the Union would probably charge a high price for its role as a renewed junior partner. But since it should not be enough for a new edition of green-red, the traffic light is also conceivable. It would not be a love marriage, but it could have a signal effect on the federal government. That would be reinforced if SPD Prime Minister Malu Dreyer can defend Germany’s only traffic light coalition in Rhineland-Palatinate on the same day.

[Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe. Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

Even green realpoliticians call the traffic light option “speculative” in the federal government. Such an alliance is less likely to fail because of the FDP, so the assessment, but much more because of the SPD. Members of the Green parliamentary group doubt that the Social Democrats could subordinate themselves to an alliance under Green leadership, assuming the role of waiters. And in the left camp, a green-red-red coalition is preferred by both parties anyway.

But things could also turn out very differently, after all, there has been no majority for both three-way mind games in surveys for years. Maybe in the end there will just be one grand coalition – that of the Union and the Greens.