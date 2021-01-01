E.A stolen car sunk in the Main has “reported” via the emergency call system – and was thus found. The high-quality car was probably stolen in Hasselroth (Main-Kinzig district) on Wednesday evening, the Offenbach police announced on Thursday. The BMW was recovered on Thursday near Maintal using a crane on a special ship.

When the vehicle’s emergency call, automated via crash sensors, was received by the manufacturer’s security center, the vehicle owner had reportedly not yet missed his car. “He only noticed when we called,” said a police spokesman. The emergency message was first forwarded to the police.

That night, the fire brigade and water police searched the localized river area with boats and divers – and found the car. It had also been checked whether there was a person in it, said a spokesman for the water police in Frankfurt. No inmate was seen that night. The car was then marked with a barrel around 20 meters from the bank.

During the rescue by the Waterways and Shipping Authority, it was confirmed that the car was empty. He was then brought to a ramp by crane and set down there. A towing service is now bringing the vehicle to a place where it will be checked for traces, the spokesman said.

According to initial findings, it is assumed that the perpetrator (s) let the car roll off the ramp into the river. “Otherwise we might never have found it without the state-of-the-art radio direction finder technology in there,” he said. The criminal police in Hanau are investigating. The car was probably stolen from a parking lot.