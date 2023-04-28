Despite the large number of participants, horse racing is not a team sport. The winner is the one who reaches the finish line first, that is, the race is organized according to the principle “every man for himself”. But that means the horse racing betsfor example on the site https://powbet.com/en/horse-racing https://powbet.com/en/horse-racing, are they the same as those on individual sports? Indeed, this is a controversial issue. Let us try to understand in more detail the characteristics of this type of bets.

Different types of probabilities

At racetracks and bookmakers you can find different varieties of odds for horse racing bets. These odds are set at different times and choosing the optimal moment is essential.

One of these coefficients is AP. It is established long before the start of the acceptance of horse racing bets. The odds are intended for bettors who prefer to place long-term preliminary bets.

Another type of coefficient is the PE. It is established after the approval of the list of tender participants. Usually, this coefficient is determined a day or two before the start of the race and is in effect until the horses are brought into the racecourse yard.

Finally, SPs are the starting odds that are used to make horse racing bets at the start of the run and after.

Some bookmakers offer players attractive conditions. If the bet was placed at the initial odds and the initial odds turned out to be higher, the player receives a winnings based on the initial odds if he wins. But, of course, it is worthwhile to find out in advance whether such conditions apply.

Betting options

There are different types of horse racing bets available on bookmaker sites. We list the most popular:

The player bets on the winning horse.

In each race, several seats are determined and the player performs horse racing bets whether the selected horse will win one of the prizes.

whether the selected horse will win one of the prizes. The player bets on which stallion will win one of the top three places in the race.

You must guess which horses will take first and second place in the race and indicate them in the correct sequence.

Betting on three horses at once, who will occupy the first three places in the race. You must specify the correct sequence.

Reverse prediction. The player bets on two possible winners and wins if one of them takes first place.

What are the points that the bettor must take into consideration?

Horse racing is a sport in which it is impossible to accurately predict the outcome of the race: the leader can lose, and an inconspicuous horse can achieve an excellent result. To increase the chances of success in horse racing bets at a bookmaker, several factors must be considered:

Time between races. You need to give the animals time to rest and recover between races so they can perform better. The weight of the horse and the length of the distance. The weight must meet the standard, because if it is too large, the horse will not be able to reach full speed. When choosing a horse for a short distance, an important factor will be its ability to develop maximum speed. For a long distance, the main aspect is the resistance. The experience of the jockey. An experienced jockey will be able to win the race even if the horse is not the favorite. Therefore, don’t forget to look at the statistics. The weight of the jockey. The weight of the jockey also plays an important role in choosing a racehorse. The fewer, the better. The “preferences” of the horse. A certain animal may show itself best on a certain type of surface and distance.

Of course, before betting on horse racing, it pays to study the statistics of previous races. This will give you an idea of ​​how a horse can measure up to the next race. Particular attention should be paid to injuries, past failures and other factors that could potentially affect the result.