Football betting is steadily becoming the most prevalent form of sports gambling. The variety of options it offers to punters is a major factor in its popularity. Among these options in question, is corner betting.

In this article, we will take a look into this niched style of football gambling. So, if you have been looking to explore other wager options where you can take advantage of the parimatch bonus, read along, as this is just for you.

On a football pitch, there are usually 4 flags found at each corner. These flags are known as the corner flags. They play corner kicks at this spot in situations where the ball crosses the goal line without leading to a goal. The ball however has to come off a player of the defending team, otherwise, it will result in a goal kick. It is one of the methods used to restart plays in matches.

Once the referee awards a corner kick, the set-piece taker comes to play it, either by swinging the ball into the box, or passing it short to the nearest teammate. The aim is to create a goal scoring opportunity, or retain possession.

Corner Kicks: Outcomes

Depending on the playing style of a team and other factors, a corner could result in various scenarios. The outcome every team taking a corner wishes for is a goal. This might come about by a well-timed header from a perfectly placed cross, or by passing it short and working it into the box.

The attacking side could also lose possession, leading to a goal kick, or even a chance for counterattack to those defending.

Victory with Handicap on Corners

As in almost every football match, one side is always perceived to be stronger, while the other is the underdog. You could take advantage of this with corner betting. Placing handicaps on the number of corners a team will play is one method of improving your chances of victory. This handicap could be negative or positive.

For instance, if you give the stronger team a handicap of 3, at the end of the match, the bookie will subtract 3 corners from the final amount recorded. This could serve as an opportunity to improve the winning chances of the underdog.

Corner Kick Totals

Just as the name implies, you stake on the total amount of corners awarded to both sides at the end of the match. However, predicting the exact number can be an arduous task. Bookmakers as a result, give you the opportunity to set a threshold to stay within.

Over and under betting comes to play in this option. For example, you could place a wager, forecasting the total number of corner kicks to be over 7.5. This means that the final amount played by both teams must be 8 or more. You lose the bet if the number is less than 8.

Time/Match Bets on Corners

Here, corner betting is taken to another level by adding another layer of excitement to it. You can wager on the number of corners that both sides will get within a specific period of time. Depending on the bookie you use, these time intervals may vary. Some may offer you the chance to predict the number within the first 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or the first half of the match.

Other bookmakers also grant you the opportunity to forecast the possibility of a corner within the first 5 minutes. You should note these variations, to determine which to use at different moments.

What is a “Multicorner” in Betting?

You might have been scrolling through your favorite bookmaker at one point and come across “Multicorner” in the corner betting section. Do not worry, it is pretty straightforward. You get it by multiplying the corners awarded to each team in the first half and second half together.

For example, in the first half of a match, both sides played a total of 5 corners. While in the second half, they played 6. Multiplying both numbers together gives a “Multicorner” of 30. Therefore, placing an over bet below 30, or an under bet above it, results into a victory.

Live Bets on Corners

Corner betting also gives you the opportunity to place wagers while a match is ongoing. There are various options available when wagering live. Some of them include:

The possibility of a corner at a specified time.

Whichever team wins the most corners.

The number of corners left to play.

Strategies for Live Betting on Corner Kicks

Due to the dynamic nature of live betting, there are some tips you should incorporate while engaging in it.

Always Consider the Time

A team might already seem to be winning in corner kicks. In live betting however, you must always take note of the time. The losing team in football tends to attack more aggressively during the last minutes. This could lead to an unexpected increase in the amount of corners they get.

Team Stronghold and Playing Style

Understand the playing styles of the teams involved. One devoted to attacking, has a higher chance of getting corners. Teams with a high set-piece conversion rate might also tend to focus more on gaining the spot kick.

What is Important to Know

Before dabbling into corner betting, there are some crucial factors you need to understand.

Familiarize yourself with the statistics and playing styles of each team.

Always consider the importance of a match. It determines the level of seriousness the players put into goal-scoring opportunities.

Continuously watch for slight shifts in momentum during matches.

Summary

Through corner betting, you get to experience another level of thrill and excitement. The many features and variations it offers, ensures that your gambling exploration never dulls. So, with the knowledge you have gained, begin your journey in this wagering style while gambling responsibly.