Despite the cold, Christmas is an ideal time to be with the family and enjoy the different events that take place in the city of Murcia. A postcard with a Christmas market decoration and different activities aimed, above all, at the youngest members of the family.

Magic Kingdom of Murcia



Until January 9, you can enjoy this meeting place for the whole family at La Fica every day, from 4.30 to midnight from Monday to Friday and from 12 to 24 on holidays. A theme park with a Christmas market in which there are booths where products of the time and ‘foodtrucks’ are sold with food dedicated to different cuisines. There are also around thirty attractions for all ages and an ice rink where you can skate.

Christmas market



Located in the Glorieta de España, it is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. until January 5, except on January 24 and 31, which are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. With special decoration adapted to the time, different Murcian creators display their products. Passers-by will be able to purchase products made with recyclable, organic or second-hand materials. There will also be performances and children’s activities every day. In the Glorieta de España you can also visit Santa’s house from 11:00 to 13:30 and from 17:00 to 20:00 for free.

Gran Via of Murcia



One of the most important streets of the city will dress up for Christmas, since on Sundays, December 19 and 26, there will be different events for the whole family. It will be filled with music, workshops, master classes and other activities that you can enjoy as a family.

Boat trips on the river



All those who want to enjoy a pass along the river, can rent a rowing boat and solar boat that takes to the Kingdom of Murcia from one euro per person and will be available until full capacity. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the morning shift and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the afternoon shift.

Christmas train



From 20 to 24 December, on Avenida Libertad, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., there will be short 15-minute tours through the main streets of the city. An event for the whole family, where access is free and you can get on the train until the capacity is full.

XXXVII Christmas Crafts Show in Murcia



On the Alfonso X el Sabio promenade, until January 5 you can enjoy the Christmas handicraft exhibition, consisting of 78 stands, there will be handicraft exhibitions, participatory workshops of artisan trades and the presentation of new products, as well as demonstrations in alive. The hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., except on 24 and 31, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Christmas and New Years it will be closed.