Residents of 196 apartments in a senior flat in Delft have been without a working doorbell for more than three weeks. The older tenants are full of worries now that they can no longer open the door of the main entrance due to technical problems. “Emergency workers can no longer enter after 6 p.m..”
Teresa Schouten
Latest update:
15-08-23, 08:57
