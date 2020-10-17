Rain with sleet, wind with gusts up to 20 meters per second are expected over the weekend in Moscow. This is stated in the emergency warning, distributed by the Moscow Emergencies Ministry commander in chief on Saturday, October 17.

An active cyclone will move over the Russian capital from 21:00 Saturday.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned about the expected rain with sleet, as well as wind with gusts up to 20 meters per second on Saturday and Sunday. Until 15:00 on October 18, rain, sleet are expected in the region, ice in places at night and in the morning, rescuers said.

“When you are on the street, go around billboards and wobbly structures, do not hide under trees,” the department recalled. Drivers are advised to maintain a speed limit and a sufficient distance and avoid sudden maneuvers when driving.

As the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, said on his page, a third of the monthly rainfall will fall on Sunday in Moscow and the region. Also, a stormy wind with gusts of up to 20 meters per second will hit the metropolis.

Wet snow, he said, is mainly expected in the north of the Moscow region and will pass in Klin, Dubna, Sergiev Posad and Taldom.

Earlier on Saturday, Tishkovets warned that atmospheric pressure would drop to the baric bottom over the weekend from 751 mmHg to 733 mmHg. A sharp drop can affect the well-being of weather-dependent people.