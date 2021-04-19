The earthquake caused by the creation of a European Super League promoted by many of the main soccer powers of the continent will mark a before and after in the beautiful game. The revolutionary format of private competition in which clubs such as Real Madrid, Barça, Atlético, Manchester United, Manchester City or Juventus, among others, have been working for a long time, took on a letter of nature this Monday morning. when the twelve founding members announced the birth of a tournament that has unleashed the Go to UEFA and the main national leagues, who see their business threatened and their star competition, the Champions League, whose remodeling will be presented this Monday, in question. These are some of the most noticeable differences between the Super League, the current Champions League and the remodeling of the latter from 2024.

Fixed participants

The European Super League will involve twenty teams each season. Fifteen of those places will be fixed. It will correspond to the twelve founding members –Milan, Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham-, plus another three who will be invited to join before the inaugural season, the dates of which have not yet been specified because the project is still surrounded by uncertainty due to threats from the governing bodies of football in what is nothing but a war to control the business. The remaining five participants will be classified annually based on the performance of the previous season, without the access system of these clubs being specified for the moment – surely based on their classification in the five main European leagues. It would be, therefore, an almost closed system, comparable to the one that governs the North American leagues basketball (NBA), football (NFL), baseball (MLB) or ice hockey (NHL).

The current format of the Champions brings together, on the contrary, 32 clubs distributed in eight groups of four in their first phase, once the previous rounds have been overcome, although the reform that will be presented this Monday raises that quota to 36 sets as of 2024.

League format to quarters

The Super League season will begin in August with participating clubs distributed in two groups of ten, which will play round-trip matches. The top three finishers in each group will go directly to the quarterfinals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will play an additional two-legged playoff. The quarters will be played in a two-legged playoff format, as will the semifinals. The final will be a single match, which will be played at the end of May in a neutral venue.

The matches would be played in principle in the middle of the week, entering direct competition with the dates reserved for the Champions League, but not with the national leagues, traditionally organized on weekends.

This means a significant increase in the number of parties compared to the current model, in which each team has to face six games in the group stage. From there, the knockout rounds for the eighth, quarterfinal and semifinals, two-legged, and the final arrive for the top two finishers in each group.

The remodeling of the Champions League that will be presented this Monday, based on the so-called ‘Swiss system’, foresees that from 2024 each team will play ten games against ten different opponents, a mini-championship synonymous with greater media exposure and, therefore, more income from television rights, before playing a direct elimination phase.

Higher earnings

The main reason why the twelve founding clubs of the European Super League have chosen to launch their bid to UEFA is the desire to achieve higher revenues that underpin the finances of the main entities of the continent. This is recognized in their statement, in which they specify that the project is intended to “generate additional resources for the entire football pyramid.” «In return for your commitment, the founding clubs will receive a one-time payment of the order of 3.5 billion euros, intended solely for investments in infrastructure and to offset the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, “says the text distributed early Monday.

The US bank JPMorgan announced on Monday that it will be in charge of financing the controversial European ‘Super League’ project.

This is much higher income than what clubs obtain from UEFA for all their club competitions (Champions League, Europa League, European Super Cup), which generated 3,200 million euros in television revenues in the 2018-2019 campaign, before the coronavirus pandemic seriously affected the European sports rights market.