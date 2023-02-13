In Spain, every year around 60 million birds die from human causes, mainly due to collisions with power lines, illegal captures, electrocution and run overs. That is the estimate reached by the NGO SEO/Birdlife after collecting the data from the Fauna Recovery Centers of all the communities in a decade, and later carrying out a projection that takes more factors into account —since most of the bodies are not usually found—. The figure does not include winged animals killed by natural causes (difficult to count) or those hunted legally, which are around 15 million specimens per year. “The figures are brutal and get worse every year. If this continues, several species will become extinct in the coming years,” laments Nicolás López-Jiménez, one of the authors of the report.

The entity’s work analyzes for the first time the 272,655 records of bird entries in the Fauna Recovery Centers (CRF) throughout the country between 2008 and 2018 —a figure that the State does not centralize—, caused by legal human activities and illegal. Collisions against power lines appear as the main cause of admission to these centers, with 31% of the total, to which should be added 8% of electrocutions, also linked to these lines. Meanwhile, the illegal capture of specimens (which includes the looting of nests and the illegal maintenance of wild specimens in captivity), accounts for more than 17% of the income. Run overs are the cause of 8% of mortality, while collisions with wind turbines do not reach 4%, a similar number to those who die from poison and illegal shooting (3%).

Why do birds run into these electrical cables so many times? “Any obstacle in the air that is not very visible can cause birds to collide with it. The cables do not look good in many circumstances, on foggy days, in a fast flight… It is something that affects large and small birds,” says López-Jiménez, who is also responsible for species at the conservation entity. “The problem can be reduced by placing devices on the cables such as beacons, colored spirals or reflective bands. It would be necessary to always avoid laying new wiring lines on large bird passage routes, especially near wetlands. And you can bury power lines in many places,” he adds.

Regarding the incidence of wind turbines, the expert points out that it is true that they are not a major cause of mortality, but that they do carry more and more electrical cables. Against these windmills soaring birds, which pass over the tops of the mountains and have little maneuverability, often stumble, as well as migratory species. “If a griffon vulture collides with a wind turbine, it usually splits its body in half, but the smaller birds are disintegrated and the carcass is impossible to find,” he notes.

Regarding data by species with some type of protection, electrocutions especially affect the eagle owl, short-toed eagle and golden eagle. For the black-headed gull, the main cause is poisoning or intoxication. Wind turbines, for their part, are the main non-natural danger to griffon vultures and run overs, mainly with agricultural machinery, represent the main cause for the Montagu’s harrier, considered the Bird of the Year for SEO/Birdlife. There is an added factor: light pollution, which is the main unnatural cause of death for another threatened species: the Mediterranean Cory’s Shearwater.

Two species in danger of extinction appear in the report: the Iberian imperial eagle, for which the greatest threat is being electrocutions and shots by poachers, and the red kite, greatly affected by poisonings -by venom baits that they are often placed illegally to eliminate foxes or wolves—as well as electrocutions and collisions with wind turbines.

Those almost 300,000 entries are the dead or injured birds found by both individuals and agents of the Seprona of the Civil Guard or regional forestry and environmental agents. This is a small part of the total mortality, since no more than 10% of carcasses are usually found, and in small birds the figure is even lower.

Based on these data, the conservation entity carries out a mathematical modeling that takes into account the population size of the different species, their distribution areas, the rates of disappearance of corpses in the natural environment and the detection rates of individuals. . From there comes the figure of around 60 million birds killed by unnatural causes per year.

“The number of dead birds will increase, because every year there are more power lines, which will increase shocks and electrocutions, there are more and more roads and highways, which will increase the number of accidents,” says López-Jiménez. . For this reason, he asks the administrations to take an interest in this issue, which is fundamental for the ecosystem, with measures such as requiring companies to develop methodologies to avoid putting these species at risk and prosecute more poisoning and furtive shooting of birds.

Citizen collaboration is also important. “Whoever finds an injured or dead bird on the ground should call 112, which will contact Seprona or regional natural environment agents. It is important to report it even if it is not a protected species, because it can be an indicator that something is happening in the ecosystem. If you don’t pick up an electrocuted crow, you won’t know that a protected bird can be electrocuted there later, ”he sums up.

