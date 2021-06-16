A violent fire raged in the main building of the holiday park of the Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek on Wednesday. This arose in the morning after a gas leak in the restaurant. The building can no longer be saved – the fire brigade is allowing it to burn out in a controlled manner, reports the Central and West Brabant Security Region on Twitter. According to . there was Broadcasting Brabant no one was in the building when the fire started. So no one was injured.

There is also a swimming pool in the building, which caused uncertainty for a short time about the possible release of chemical substances such as chlorine, which are stored there. The Security Region has already announced that this storage is not involved in the fire. There is a warning against inhaling the smoke.

The wind is in the direction of the outside area, allowing visitors to stay in the park. In the surrounding municipalities of Goirle and Moergestel, several people report odor nuisance. It is not yet known whether the fire also has consequences for the animals in the park, which are kept further away in the Safari Park.

A reporter from Omroep Brabant is in the park.