UpdateThe main building of the Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek is on fire. The wooden main building has completely fallen prey to the flames and cannot be saved. The animals of the adjacent safari park are not at risk, it sounds. According to the fire brigade, the adjacent swimming pool with chlorine may create a dangerous situation.











The fire started at the front of the building due to a gas leak. Soon the entire main building was on fire. A spokeswoman for the Security Region says: “The fire can no longer be contained.” No one has been inside so far, and as far as we know no one was injured. The restaurant and swimming pool can be found in the main building, near the holiday and play park. The fire brigade is on site with at least 40 to 50 people. Three fire brigade vehicles, a water transport, an aerial platform, a special unit and an officer are on duty at the Beekse Bergen.

Smoke can be seen in distant surroundings

Smoke from the fire can be seen from afar. It seems that the wind is very favorable. The smoke clouds are moving over the lake located in the Beekse Bergen. People staying in the holiday homes do not have to be evacuated but can simply stay. The burning building is not near the safari park either. According to the spokeswoman for the Beekse Bergen, the safari park will most likely open on Wednesday: “The safari park is a long way from the holiday park. As it now appears, the animals are not in any danger.” Holiday guests stand to watch the fire. Various reports about odor nuisance have been made from Goirle and Moergestel. The Safety Region reports that all smoke that is released contains hazardous substances, even when no chemicals are involved, such as in Beekse Bergen. Close windows and doors is the advice.

Text continues below the photo

The smoke can be seen for miles around. © Jan van Eijndhoven



Dangerous situation due to chlorine

There is also a swimming pool in the burning building. According to the Safety Region, this creates a dangerous situation: “Chlorine is a dangerous, corrosive and toxic substance. It is very dangerous to breathe that air as soon as there is fire.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Large fire at the Beekse Bergen building. © De Kort Media / Toby de Kort



The fire brigade extinguishes the fire in the main building of the Beekse Bergen. © BD / Hein Eikenaar



The fire brigade extinguishes the fire in the main building of the Beekse Bergen. © BD / Hein Eikenaar



The fire brigade extinguishes the fire in the main building of the Beekse Bergen. © BD / Hein Eikenaar



The fire brigade extinguishes the fire in the main building of the Beekse Bergen. © BD / Hein Eikenaar

