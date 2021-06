The main building of the Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek was lost in a major fire today. The wooden building could not be saved and the fire brigade let it burn out in a controlled manner. The animals of the adjacent safari park were not at risk, it sounded. According to the fire service, a technical room in the swimming pool, containing chlorine and sulfuric acid, did create a dangerous situation. Just before 12 noon, the fire brigade gave the signal to control the fire.