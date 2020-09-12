Poland desires to purchase as much as 800 battle tanks – an order value billions. However the nation doesn’t appear to mechanically depend on armaments expertise Made in Germany. South Korea is sending the K2 Black Panther essential battle tank into the race – and has an actual lure supply.

D.he supply of hundreds of recent battle tanks mixed with multi-billion greenback orders – this was the dream of the German arms business after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Within the meantime, nonetheless, it has been proven that within the former Warsaw Pact states, which at the moment are a part of NATO, outdated Russian weapons will not be being blindly changed with expertise Made in Germany. There’s competitors – not simply from America.

Hungary, in the meantime in NATO and the EU, is now the primary buyer for the brand new German armored personnel provider Lynx from Rheinmetall. A two billion euro order and an amazing success for the Düsseldorf group. Of the 218 tanks, 46 are to be manufactured in Germany and the remainder in a three way partnership in Hungary. On the similar time, nonetheless, the information comes from NATO member Poland {that a} mannequin from South Korea desires to outdo the competitors in a young for as much as 800 tanks.

The armaments and railway producer Hyundai Rotem Firm, which belongs to the Hyundai Motors Group, desires to win the billion-dollar contract to exchange Russian T72 and PT-91 tanks. Rivals such because the German Leopard normal contractor Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) or the People with their M1 Abrams tank mustn’t have an opportunity. At a Polish armaments truthful (MSPO), the choices of the Asians have simply been renewed and in addition laid out in a small exhibition mannequin.

European arms firms not wish to use US expertise European arms firms wish to do with out US expertise when constructing army gear. This emerges from info that’s out there to WELT AM SONNTAG.

The South Koreans are sending a particular Poland variant, K2PL, of their very own nationwide battle tank, the K2 Black Panther, into the race. The tank might be produced in Poland and thus create jobs, is the lure supply.

Massive arms treaties have all the time been linked to politics. Initially, the Poles wished to participate within the Franco-German improvement mission for the brand new tremendous battle tank as a successor to the Leopard and Leclerc tanks. To date, nonetheless, they haven’t had any success.

Poland not solely has outdated Russian tanks, but additionally acquired redundant and technically outdated Leopard tanks from the Bundeswehr in 2002. Now, on the subject of the query of a brand new tank, the Poles are dealing with the identical destiny as all Leopard customers besides Germany: They don’t seem to be immediately concerned within the design of the longer term tremendous tank (MGCS), which is to be out there as a successor mannequin from 2035.

The South Koreans try to reap the benefits of this dissatisfaction. They level out that their K2 Black Panther is supposedly a technically at the very least equal and typically even higher mannequin than the Leopard. The K2 has an automated loading system and subsequently wants a three- as an alternative of four-person crew.

The South Korea tank additionally comprises German expertise. For instance, the Augsburg-based transmission specialist Renk – offered by Volkswagen to the monetary investor Triton at the start of the yr – is supplying the K2 transmission. It’s not identified whether or not Renk would additionally provide the Poland variant. A minimum of the primary 100 K2s that have been delivered in South Korea in 2013/2014 additionally had a German 1500 hp diesel engine from Friedrichshafen from MTU Energy / Rolls-Royce.

The South Koreans have screwed up a enterprise for leopard producers. Like Poland, Turkey additionally has older Leopard tanks from German shares. The Turks’ personal new nationwide essential battle tank, the Altay mannequin, relies on the South Korean K2 Black Panther following an settlement concluded in 2008.

Nonetheless, the status mission of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is battling years of delays as a result of companions for the development of engines and transmissions are lacking and Rheinmetall has withdrawn from the Turkish-Qatari armaments firm BMC to construct the as soon as deliberate Leopard tank. In any case, Leopard manufacturing in Turkey would at the moment be politically not possible.

The South Koreans level out that they’re no newcomers to the tank enterprise. The Hyundai Rotem Firm was based within the mid-Seventies. Initially, there was shut cooperation with the US firm Normal Dynamics to modernize US tanks within the nation. There at the moment are in-house developments.

Along with the precise tank mission, the South Koreans lure the Poles with an extra side. The corporate could be cooperation associate for Polish business, not just for protection, but additionally for the railways, they are saying.

Hyundai Rotem is already concerned within the new Warsaw tram and is producing a high-speed practice. The corporate can be energetic in hydrogen mobility methods.

So it is about extra than simply battle tanks. As a consultant of the South Korean producer informed the business service “defensenews”, the Asians might additionally participate in tenders from the Czech Republic or Slovakia. The Germans additionally wish to rating factors there.