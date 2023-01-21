Home page politics

From: Vincent Bussow

Split

Demands on Germany to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine are becoming clearer. The news ticker.

“Special Responsibility”: The Baltic States are requesting Germany to deliver Leopard 2 tanks immediately.

The Baltic States are requesting Germany to deliver Leopard 2 tanks immediately. “Announcements”: Many states are planning large arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Many states are planning large arms deliveries to Ukraine. “No alternative”: Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on the need for main battle tanks

Kyiv/Berlin – The West does not deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Ukraine – for now. Even at the meeting of the so-called Ukraine contact group in Ramstein, no result was reached on the long-discussed matter. Germany plays a key role as a manufacturer. Proponents of main battle tank deliveries are now increasing the pressure on Germany.

“We, the foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, call on Germany to immediately deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine,” wrote Latvia’s chief diplomat Edgars Rinkevics on Twitter on Saturday. In the statement, the Baltic states described the delivery of battle tanks as necessary in order to quickly restore peace in Europe. “Germany, as the most powerful state in Europe, has a special responsibility in this regard,” added Rinkevics.

The discussion about the Leopard 2 overshadows all planned deliveries of arms to Ukraine for defense against Russia. (Archive image) © Philipp Schulze/dpa

After Ramstein: Ukraine gets these weapons

While the issue of arms shipments in the Ukraine war overshadowed by the main battle tank question, there were nevertheless some announcements at the Ramstein meeting. That’s what they want USA no main battle tanks either, but will deliver a further 59 Bradley tanks to the Ukraine. There are also 90 armored vehicles and air defense systems. Germany had also announced the delivery of 40 Marder armored personnel carriers before the meeting.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Weapons deliveries to Ukraine: “No alternative” to main battle tanks

Great Britain had also already announced that it would go it alone to deliver Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Now London has done it again. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced plans to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine. These are air-to-surface missiles intended for use against armored vehicles and tanks.

Further deliveries of weapons for defense against Russia come from France, Canada, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland and Estonia. Among the weapons announced are light battle tanks, artillery systems and howitzers. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian President insists Volodymyr Zelenskyy that there is “no alternative” to the delivery of battle tanks. At the same time, supporters of arms sales are already turning their attention to the next point of contention: voices are being raised calling for the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. (vbu)