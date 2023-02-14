Value rose 6.3% compared to 2021, pulled by Itaú and Banco do Brasil; Americanas impacted 4th quarter balance sheets

The main banks earned BRL 96.2 billion in 2022. The amount corresponds to a nominal increase of 6.3% compared to the previous year, when it added up to BRL 90.5 billion.

The lifting of Power360 considered the recurring net income of the 4 main financial institutions listed on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange): Bank of Brazil, Bradesco, Itau It is Santander Brasil.

The state bank was the one that registered the biggest financial gain in 2022. It totaled R$ 31.82 billion, which represents a growth of 51.3% compared to 2021. In 2nd place is Itaú, with R$ 30.79 billion, up 14.5%.

The other 2 banks recorded a drop in net income, both with the same percentages of -21.1%.

The financial earnings of the 4 banks had the lowest increase in 2 years. In 2020, the companies’ consolidated net profit fell by 24.5%. The sector increased the volume of provisions at the time to protect itself from the uncertain period of the covid-19 pandemic.

4TH QUARTER OF 2022

The profit of the 4 banks in the 4th quarter of 2022 amounted to BRL 19.99 billion, which represents a drop of 15.2% compared to the same period of the previous year, when it amounted to BRL 23.58 billion.

The financial results of Bradesco (-75.9%) and Santander (-56.5%) boosted the negative performance. They had profits of R$ 1.60 billion and R$ 1.69 billion, respectively. Itaú’s financial gain rose 7.1%, to R$ 7.79 billion. Banco do Brasil, on the other hand, recorded a rise of 52.4%, totaling R$ 9.04 billion.

The worsening in Bradesco’s balance sheet was driven by the debts of Americans. The bank is one of the creditors of the company, which is undergoing judicial recovery. Due to the retailer’s accounting inconsistencies, Bradesco increased expenses with PDD (provisions for doubtful debts) by R$ 4.85 billion. It is a kind of reserve for cases of default.

Santander Brasil’s PDD rose 18.6% compared to the 3rd quarter and 99.4% compared to 1 year ago. It totaled BRL 7.364 billion in December 2022.

In addition to the Americanas effect, banks are also preparing for higher defaults with credit takings. Because of delays, banks have increased provisions.