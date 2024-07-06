The federal coordinator of IU, Antonio Maíllo, regretted this Saturday that his party was relegated to fourth place on the Sumar ballot for the European elections on June 9 and did not obtain a seat for the first time after a campaign that he has described as “erratic”. In the public presentation of his first political report before the new Federal Coordinator – the highest executive governing body – which has ratified him in the position with 95% of support, the leader of IU has praised the importance of having “organization”, has urged to rebuild the space and has rejected the “hyper-leaderships” of the past, in what can be interpreted as a veiled allusion to the second vice president and former leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz.

The results of Sumar “have been bad without nuances”, Maíllo has summarised in his speech, questioning in this analysis that the negotiations to form a candidacy were extended “until almost exhausting the deadlines”. “This organisation was a witness – and victim – of this procedure, because, evidently, we never felt comfortable or at ease or fairly treated, leading us to fourth place”, he criticises. Although he did not express it in his public speech before the Coordinator, the report presented, to which EL PAÍS has had access, speaks of “vetoes”, “unilateral impositions” and assignment of positions “not proportional to the entity of each organisation”. “IU felt relegated, assumed the responsibility of not further fragmenting the electoral offer, and the results show that it is the force that pays for the broken dishes that others have caused”, continues the text.

In his opinion, the main problem with the campaign was the “political position” that Sumar defined. “It was difficult to get it right from the left-wing electorate, who were witnessing an erratic campaign, which moved from the active participation in the Government to the dispute with the PSOE,” the document stresses. The federal coordinator also focuses on the “poor results” of Catalunya en Comú (which occupied the second position on the list), the only community in which Podemos was ahead of the candidacy led by Estrella Galán, and demands that IU have a presence in the European Parliament “in the ways that are articulated and agreed” to guarantee its “political involvement.”

In a context of the advance of the extreme right across the continent, Maíllo urges “not to continue making mistakes”. “We are not here for nonsense”, she added this Saturday before rejecting the leadership formulas proposed by Sumar and previously Unidas Podemos. “We never shared the populist vision focused on hyper-leadership because we know that leaders pass but organizations remain. That is why IU resurges in times of crisis, because we have organization from the local to the union, from the ideological to the activism of our militancy and sympathizers”, she puffed out her chest after the situation created by the electoral failures and the resignation of Díaz as coordinator of the Sumar Movement. In her opinion, the “reconstruction” of the space to the left of the PSOE “must and can count on IU in its architecture”.

The leader of IU is betting on mobilisation as an instrument to establish new hegemonies and proposes a convention next autumn to address the “political and democratic regression” in Spain, the push for a progressive government, the policy of alliances, and the role of the state and European left.

CGPJ and migration

In the document, Maíllo does not overlook current political issues, such as the agreement for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) or the controversial statements of the PP on the need to deploy Navy ships to stop immigration. The coordinator considers that the “bipartisan” agreement between PSOE and PP to unblock the CGPJ is “strictly good news” if it is considered to be the fulfillment of a constitutional duty and the end of an institutional “anomaly.” But he warns that the agreement “shielded” by the two major parties to reform the law of the Judiciary does not “bind” IU and argues that it remains a “limited” modification that “does not delve deeper” into the structural reforms of justice. Sumar abstained in the vote on the consideration of the legislative reform on Thursday in Congress.

Maíllo warns that the recent proposal of the PP “following Vox” to mobilize the Navy to stop the arrival of immigrants by sea is “one more drift of the dehumanization of the debate”, which “can be a prelude and justification for more cruel measures”. “Once the object of the policies is dehumanized, everything else is legitimized and the right of our country is also walking on that tragic path”, concludes the leader of IU in the document.

Integration of all sectors in an Executive with Eva García Sempere at the head of Organization The Federal Coordinator has also approved this Saturday with 95% of support the governing bodies of the party. After weeks of negotiations, Maíllo has managed to integrate into the Federal Collegiate (Executive) the four sectors that presented themselves to the Assembly and reserves a place for Sira Rego -who will be present as a minister- and several profiles from her list. Eva García Sempere ascends to the number two replacing Ismael González as head of the Organisation. The former Andalusian MP in Congress is the first woman to hold this position in the party’s history. The Collegiate includes other prominent profiles such as Amanda Meyer (head of Political Relations and Confluence), former MEP Manu Pineda (Organizational Extension), Clara Alonso (Communications), Enrique Santiago (State Model), Ovidio Zapico (as advisor to the Government of Asturias) or the mayor of Rivas, Aída Castillejo (as spokesperson for the FEMP). The parliamentary spokesperson in La Rioja, Henar Moreno, will be in charge of the Institutional area, while the Valencian coordinator, Rosa Pérez, will be in charge of Democratic Memory. Vanessa Angustia, federal spokesperson for ALEAS – IU, will be responsible for the area of ​​conflict intervention, Jorge Barragán for relations with the Government, Natalia Blázquez for Affiliation and Jon Rodríguez Forrest for Europe and the Party of the European Left. All of them were part of Rego’s candidacy. From the critical sector in Madrid, the federation’s spokesperson Carolina Cordero will be in charge of Housing. The candidate for coordinator José Antonio García Rubio will also be present. Maíllo also brings back the governing body called the Federal Council, responsible for preparing and implementing major political proposals, which was eliminated in 2016.

